The Scranton Civic Ballet Company will present a highly anticipated Northeast Pennsylvania holiday tradition, live this December — the seasonal magic of “The Nutcracker,” under the artistic direction of Helen Gaus.

The ballet company will present its 35th annual performances of “The Nutcracker” on Friday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. at Theater at North, 1539 N Main Ave, Scranton, in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

Principal dancers include Abby Lazecki and Meta Mihalchik, both of Pittston, Emma Long, Clifford Township, Meta Mihalchick, Laflin, Natalie Micknick, Greenfield Township, Tess Parchinski, Moosic, Brooke Provinzano of Dunmore, Sasha Roumyantseva, Roaring Brook Township, Rachel Stopper, Clarks Summit, Ava Stout, Springbrook Township, and Robert Zaloga, Moosic.

Under the artistic direction of Gaus, 60 students and adults, ranging in age from 8 to 70, will share the timeless tale of Clara, Drosselmeyer and the Sugar Plum Fairy as they embark on an enchanting journey set to Tchaikovsky’s beloved score.

Another tradition continues: The Scranton Civic Ballet Company’s commitment to education. The nonprofit dance company annually hosts an educational performance of “The Nutcracker” for 1,200 school children at no charge. For the second year, schools will receive a digital link to enhance their virtual curriculum with this artistic performance.

After the curtain closes on the 2021 lives performances, the magic will continue throughout the holiday season on Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) member television station WVIA. The award-winning 2020 presentation by WVIA and Scranton Civic Ballet Company of Helen Gaus’ “The Nutcracker” will air on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 8:30 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 17 at 1:30 p.m.

For tickets, call Theater at North Box Office at 570-800-5020. For additional details regarding “The Nutcracker,” visit the Scranton Civic Ballet Company Facebook page.