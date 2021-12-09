🔊 Listen to this

“Nutcracker Highlights” will be presented by Linn McDonald School of Dance on Saturday evening, Dec. 18 at The Ritz Theatre, located in downtown Scranton. Featured dancers are shown from left, top row: Adriyanna Kushner, Samy Shwartz, of Hunlock Creek and Nina Swailles of Dallas. Bottom row: Haley Strocchia, and Sadie Hughes. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be reserved by e-mailing [email protected]/.