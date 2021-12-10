Live nativity planned for tonight on school, parish grounds
Saint Jude School Holds Turkey Dinner
The Saint Jude School community held its annual Thanksgiving Feast on the Monday of Thanksving week.
The meael was coomplete with turkey, mashed potatoes and all the fixings.
Preschool students learned abou the first Thanksgiving feast and dressed the part as they enjoyed their lunch.
An upcoming activity that the public is welcome to attend will take place Satuday, Dec. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m., when visitors are welcome to drive through a live nativity presentation in the parking lot of the St. Jude Parish and school grounds, corner of Route 309 and Church Road in Mountain Top.