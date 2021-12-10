Little Theatre of WB presents ‘A Christmas Carol’

Tiny Tim (Coraline West) and Bob Cratchit (Dan Nudo) share a deep affection that young Ebenezer Scrooge unfortunately never had with his own father.

By the time the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come arrives, Ebenezer Scrooge (Kevin Costley) is ready to be convinced that he must live a different kind of life.

The Ghost of Christmas Present (Jose Adames) has a message for the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge.

Think of some adjectives to describe Ebenezer Scrooge.

Selfish? Miserly? Rude? Lacking in compassion?

If those words leapt into your mind, you probably don’t exactly like the famous character that Charles Dickens created long ago.

“Some people see him only as a mean old man,” said Kevin Costley, of Plymouth, who portrays Scrooge tonight Dec. 10 through Dec. 19 in Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre’s production of “A Christmas Carol.”

“But I’ve always had a kind of sympathy for him,” Costley said, “for the child that was rejected and had a father who loved only money.”

Pointing to an example of history repeating itself, Costley said, “Scrooge is unkind to his nephew Fred because his sister Fan died after having him; just as Scrooge’s father resented him because his mother died.”

Everyone familiar with the classic story knows Scrooge receives several ghostly visitors on Christmas Eve, and the spirits nudge him toward a change of heart.

Scott Woolnaugh, who is directing the show, invites the public to come and “walk beside (Scrooge) on his journey.”

“We all could use some time,” the director said, “to step back, relax and really consider what this season is all about.”

Along the way, Woolnaugh said, audiences will enjoy “songs lovingly created by Ted Anderson with lyrics plucked directly from the original Dickens’ text by Kevin Costley, all wrapped up in stunning visuals of the set designed by Michael Gallagher.”

Stage manager Meg Davis of Wilkes-Barre, who also appears as schoolmistress at young Ebenezer’s boarding school, is one of several cast members who predicted audiences will love the show’s musical numbers.

“There’s a lot of very catchy music,” she said, offering the example of “the Cratchits have family time where they dance together and it’s very fun.”

Other numbers are tinged with sadness, she said, pointing to a scene in which “Scrooge was wishing someone would come and take him home (from boarding school) and then his sister comes and they sing about Christmas wishes.”

Audiences will see several parallels in the show, Costley said, noting there’s “a kind of symmetry” between the loving Mr. and Mrs. Cratchit (Scrooge’s present-day, long-suffering clerk and his wife) and the loving Mr. and Mrs. Fezziwig (Scrooge’s long-ago boss and his wife).

While Costley estimated he’s portrayed Scrooge in more than a dozen productions over the years, Michael Gallagher said the set he designed has had a similarly lengthy list of appearances. It was used many times at Music Box Playhouse in Swoyersville, and has been taken out of storage by special arrangement for this production.

“It moves so smoothly, seamlessly,” Gallagher said, explaining the movement happens in many cases without the audience noticing any people doing the work — so it looks like magic.

Sound designer Maura Chappell, of Hazleton, also stands ready to add to the magic, with a collection of “heavy footsteps, chains, wind” and other eerie sounds.

And assistant director Emily Cook, of Wilkes-Barre, said she feels as if there’s another magical element to the production — simply being able to stage it after having a dark theater last holiday season.

“It is such a joy to be back, to have people in the building again, to see them up on ladders,” she said, smiling in the direction of the stage crew before a recent rehearsal. “This building is made to be full of people. It’s not meant to be empty.”

“It brings such a sense of peace and joy,” she said, catching herself before continuing: “I know that sounds cheesy, but I stand by it.”