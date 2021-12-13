🔊 Listen to this

Romance! Adventure! Gershwin! Who could ask for anything more? Filled with the music of legendary composers George and Ira Gershwin, the Tony Award-winning masterpiece, AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, is dancing its way to the F.M. Kirby Center at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.

Tickets for AN AMERICAN IN PARIS go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 and range from $45 to $65 plus fees. Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, at the KirbyCenter Box Office and charge by phone at 570-826-1100. A Kirby Member pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Inspired by the Academy Award winning film, AN AMERICAN IN PARIS transports the audience to post-war Paris, where romance is in the air and youthful optimism reigns. In this poignant production, Gershwin’s soaring melodies are matched by gravity-defying dance as the world rediscovers the power of love.

Hoping to start a new life, World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan chooses newly liberated Paris to try and make his mark as a painter. Jerry’s life becomes complicated when he meets the mysterious Lise, a young Parisian ballet dancer with a haunting secret who, like Jerry, is yearning for a new beginning.

The winner of four Tony Awards, this exquisite production features classic Gershwin songs including “I Got Rhythm,” “Liza,” “’S Wonderful,” “But Not for Me,” and “Stairway to Paradise.”

The New York Times proclaimed “Pure Joy…An American In Paris is a TRIUMPH!”

Big League Productions, Inc.’s all-new production of AN AMERICAN IN PARIS is directedby Jeffrey B. Moss and features choreography by Bob Richard. Set design is by Randel Wright with video design by Jon Infante. Lighting is by Kirk Bookman, costumes by Keith Nielsen, and casting by Alison Franck.

For more information, visit AmericanInParisOnTour.com.