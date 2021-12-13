🔊 Listen to this

Multi-award-winning musical, Forever Young will be live on stage at the F.M. Kirby Center at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. and are available at the Kirby Center Box Office, online at www.kirbycenter.org and charge by phone at (570) 826-1100.

A Kirby Member pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Forever Young joins five best friends in a music-filled suburban basement. Upon arrival,they reveal their parents eclectic record collection; one that’s filled with the greatest hits of all time.

One-by-one they introduce themselves and the music that changed their lives forever. From there, this multi-talented cast takes the audience back to the moments where the music they found was all that really mattered.

After meeting each cast member and the music that shaped them, their story continues as they step out of their youth and into a world of uncertainty.

We join a Las Vegas crooner doing his best to make it on the stages where Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Tony Bennet sipped whiskey and taught the world to fall in love; a homesick athlete struggling with stepping out of his small town and into trying to make it as a professional baseball player; a hardworking man with dreams of leaving investment banking behind with the hopes of stepping out from behind his desk and onto a rocking’country stage; one friend who sails away aboard a cruise ship, only to find the high seas aren’t half as good as the places and friends he’s left behind; a disillusioned student who decides to quit school and travel the world, only to find out that running away is just the inspiration he needs to bring the band back together.

Featuring songs by; Billy Joel, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Huey Lewis & The News,Styx, Queen, Michael Jackson, Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Brooks & Dunn, The Black Crows, Bon Jovi, and many more, this multi-award-winning production is jam-packed with powerhouse vocals, dynamite choreography, and one sensational true story that is guaranteed to make you feel…FOREVER YOUNG.

Tickets are $20, $35, and $45, plus fees.