The Northeast PA Long Term Care Association recently held its Annual Winter Meeting at Mohegan Sun Grand Ballroom with representatives from the long term care sector and associated providers in attendance.
The 2022 Annual Membership Drive is underway and open to all skilled nursing, assisted living, home health and related post acute care providers in Luzerne/Lackawanna and surrounding counties. Contact [email protected] for additional information.