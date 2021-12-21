🔊 Listen to this

Hazleton Rotary Secretary Lani Drobnock and her son, John, a member of MMI Preparatory School’s Interact Club, were among the Rotarians manning the kettles at Walmart’s on Saturday, December 18. The club has actively participated in this activity since 1956 and neither rain nor snow has stopped their participation. Project Chair this year was Mike Cammisa. Thanks go to all the Rotarians who took the time away from busy holiday activities to help the Greater Hazleton Salvation Army.