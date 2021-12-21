🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Seminary freshmen Destiny Lora, left, and Amelia Murphy pose next to a table of submitted artwork, including their clay model of the school’s Blue Knight mascot.

Wyoming Seminary students recently participated in The Nelson Bell Tower STEAM Maker Challenge. Dozens of Sem students in Grades 3-12 entered the challenge, submitting works of art — including physical and digital models, drawings and paintings — that replicate the school’s iconic Bell Tower. The exhibit opened Friday, Dec. 3, at the Kirby Center for Creative Arts on North Sprague Avenue, Kingston. The artwork remained on display through Friday, Dec. 17.