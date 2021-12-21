🔊 Listen to this

The Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) Northeastern Region office employees have successfully donated $9,000 to the United Way of Wyoming Valley as part of their Annual Season of Giving Campaign.

“PSEA is a proud partner of the United Way, and we recognize the important work the United Way does to help our students in the Wyoming Valley. Every dollar counts,” stated Jessica Sabol, PSEA Region Advocacy Coordinator and United Way Campaign PSEA Chairperson.

“The United Way of Wyoming Valley is grateful for the support of PSEA and the commitment of their employees. For years, PSEA has been a great partner in addressing the issues of childhood poverty in our community,” stated Bill Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer of United Way of Wyoming Valley.

“This year, more than ever before, we see the stresses on school-age children, their families, and the school systems. We applaud the hard work of teachers in these difficult and challenging times and continue to appreciate their efforts to help children,” stated Jones.

“Wyoming Valley is known for being the valley with a heart. We are hopeful that our donation will offer some comfort and support to those who need it most during this time,” said Sabol.

An affiliate of the National Education Association, PSEA represents nearly 180,000 active and retired educators and school employees, student teachers, higher education staff, and health care workers in Pennsylvania.