Solomon Plains Middle School held its annual canned food drive collection during the month of December. The canned food drive is named after Robert J. Belles Sr. for his dedication to helping the needy throughout the year.

The school would like to thank everyone who assisted or donated to the annual event. A special thank you to all of our students, parents, faculty, administrators, local businesses and community for all of their support for this year‘s canned food drive. An extra special appreciation to Schiel’s Family Market in Plains for their generous donation and assistance during our drive.

We are proud to announce that there were more than 3,000 canned goods donated to Saint Peters and Paul’s Food Pantry, Plains, PA.