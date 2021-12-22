Angel, animals, actors all play role in ‘Walk Through Bethlehem’

A donkey and rooster are just two of the many animals that added to the atmosphere during the Walk Through Bethlehem live nativity.

On either side of the stable, performers in white robes signed the lyrics to ‘O Holy Night.’

Rebecca Hughes and Adam McGahee II took the parts of Mary and Joseph.

Live animals from The Lands at Hillside Farms and Endless Dreams Animals added to the realism of the Walk Through Bethlehem.

If you saw a group from Moving River Ministries portray a live Nativity on Public Square in late November, you probably remember it as a charming scene.

“It was like a Christmas card,” said Lisa McGahee, wife of Pastor Adam McGahee and events coordinator at the Wilkes-Barre church.

But if you happened to visit the church — or, to be specific, the parking lot of its neighbor the Kniffen O’Malley Leffler Funeral Home — on Friday evening your “Walk Through Bethlehem” was an interactive experience.

As you arrived, church volunteers gave you a (toy) coin so you’d be prepared when a tax collector demanded you pay “the tax.”

That was a reminder that Joseph and Mary, according to Luke’s gospel, had to travel to Joseph’s ancestral town of Bethlehem because of a Roman decision that “all the world should be taxed.”

Then you walked past the inn, which had no vacancy, and overheard the innkeeper and his wife (portrayed by Jimmy DeRoach and Sharon Logan) bickering about what to do with a pregnant couple that had nowhere to stay.

Could they stay in our room? Mrs. Innkeeper asked.

“Over my dead body,” her husband said, before agreeing Mary and Joseph might find space in the stable.

Another scene — a favorite with several young visitors — included pettable sheep, goats, a donkey and even a rooster.

And, just as each tour group was settling in by a group of shepherds and those animals, perhaps feeling what it would have been like to be shepherds themselves, there appeared, suddenly illuminated by a spotlight, an angel who seemed to hover at least 15 feet above the ground as she spread her wings and delivered tidings of great joy.

“She’s our son’s bride-to-be, Olivia Ostrowski,” McGahee said later, explaining a construction contractor had loaned a 12-step ladder and platform so visitors would really look up to see the angel in her shining costume.

“I saw an online tutorial on how to make the headpiece, and I said, ‘Hey I can make that,’ ” McGahee said, adding the church ordered the wings and “Everything came together.”

The next scene included three wise men, portrayed by John Mulligan, Shawn Dwyer and Isaiah McGahee, each wearing an extra long, kingly train.

And as a soft light glowed in the stable where Adam McGahee II and Rebecca Hughes portrayed Joseph and Mary with a doll representing the baby Jesus, a sign language chorus surrounded them and signed the words in time with a recording of “O Holy Night.”

“I love that part, myself,” McGahee said, noting preliminary work on the Walk Through Bethlehem began in July and included help from many volunteers, including 30 actors.

The project was a lot of work, she said, but it was worth it to give visitors a chance to “see, feel and hear what the first Christmas was like.”

“We see the look on people’s faces as they walk through, and we can see we’re having an impact,” the events coordinator said. “We want to make it bigger and better each year.”

About 100 visitors took The Walk Through Bethlehem on Frirday; the event had been scheduled to continue for a second night, but that was canceled due to inclement weather.

Moving River Ministries will livestream a Christmas Eve message through its Facebook page at 7 p.m. Dec. 24. The church will not have an in-house service this year because of the COVID surge.