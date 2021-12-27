Group is part of Wilkes-Barre Law & Library Association

Lawyers of the Young Lawyers Division of the Wilkes-Barre Law & Library Association/the bar association of Luzerne County recently held a festive holiday pizza party at the Luzerne County Children’s Service Center, where they held a short program and presented gifts to the children. Shown from left are participants:Atty. Thomas Hogan, Atty. Carly Hislop, Atty. Jessica Miraglia (YLD V.P.), Atty. Joanna Bryn Smith, Brittany Quinn (YLD Pres.), Gerard Gaughan (YLD Sec.), Mary Deady, Cathy O’Donnell (Pres.), and John K. Lisman (YLD Treas.).