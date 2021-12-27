🔊 Listen to this

Lori Steeves, NHA, PHCA: Allied Services Integrated Health System welcomed Lori Steeeves, NHA, PHCA as Assistant Administrator of the Skilled Nursing Center in Scranton. Steeves brings nearly 20 years of experience in the fields of Skilled Nursing and Personal Care. Focusing on providing quality care, Lori will continue to work on the development and implementation of measures to ensure the highest quality of long-term care services and positive resident experiences. Lori received her Bachelor’s degree from Kutztown University and is both a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator and Licensed Personal Care Home Administrator.

Rita Kuchta, RN, BSN: Allied Services Integrated Health System announced Rita Kuchta, RN as the new Director of Nursing at the Skilled Nursing Center in Scranton. During her extensive nursing career, Kuchta has specialized in Gerontology, directly overseeing the operations of multiple nursing units at the facility in Scranton. Throughout her career with the integrated health system, Rita has held various administrative positions including Unit Manager and Assistant Director of Nursing. Rita has been an employee at Allied Services Skilled Nursing in Scranton for more than twenty years, which not only demonstrates her loyalty but true Skilled Nursing experience. Rita received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Penn State University.

Melissa Palermo, RN: Allied Services Integrated Health System announced Melissa Palermo, RN as the new Assistant Director of Nursing at the Skilled Nursing Center in Scranton. Palermo previously served as Unit Manager where she was responsible for clinical care oversight and providing staff direction to ensure the highest quality of care. After joining the Skilled Nursing Center in 2003 as a Certified Nurse Aide, Palermo utilized Allied Services education assistance programs and was able to further her career by becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse, and then a Registered Nurse receiving her degree from Excelsior College.

Jamie Sheridan, RN, BSN: Allied Services Integrated Health System welcomes back returning employee Jamie Sheridan, RN, BSN as the new Staff Development Coordinator for the Skilled Nursing Center in Scranton. In her role, Jamie will use her extensive experience to organize and implement new employee orientation and clinical competency programs, develop staff training programs and continued clinical competency, and plan general in-service programming. Sheridan received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University and is currently enrolled in Chamberlain’s Master of Science in Nursing program with a specialty in nursing education.

Patrick Quinn: Allied Services Integrated Health System welcomed Patrick Quinn as Assistant Director of the Developmental Services Division. Quinn has worked exclusively in the field of intellectual and developmental disabilities for 38 years. He is an accomplished lecturer on a local, state, and national level advocating for persons with disabilities. Quinn is a graduate of the University of Scranton and holds certificates from the University of Delaware National Institute on Developmental Disabilities and the University of Scranton Non-Profit Leadership Program.

William Lezinski, MBA, CMA: Allied Services Integrated Health System announced William Lezinski, MBA, CMA as Assistant Vice President of Vocational Services. Lezinski joined the integrated health system in 2020 as the Director of Accounting for the Vocational Services Division bringing more than 25 years of experience in the banking and real estate industries. Lezinski’s extensive financial knowledge has enabled him to master the complex financial reporting required by the various programs that make up the Vocational Division. Within the financial services area, Lezinski will also work to ensure compliance for the numerous federal and state janitorial contracts, Human Services Programs fiscal requirements, and general day-to-day business operations. In addition to his existing job duties, Bill will now be responsible for all real estate leasing agreements for the integrated health system. Lezinski earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Penn State University and his Master of Business Administration with a concentration in accounting from the University of Scranton.

Jeff Snyder, BA: Allied Services Integrated Health System announced Jeff Snyder, BA, as Assistant Vice President of Behavioral Health, Burnley Employment and Rehabilitation Center, and Waiver Coordination. Snyder began his career at Allied Services in 2005. In 2017, he was promoted to Director of the Burnley Employment and Rehabilitation Center in Stroudsburg and in 2019 was promoted to Executive Director adding the Waiver Coordination Division to his core responsibilities. In 2019, Snyder was also awarded the Charles Luger Memorial Employee Award in recognition of his commitment and dedication to Allied Services and its mission. In addition to his existing duties, Jeff will now oversee the Behavioral Health Division. The Behavioral Health Division provides residential and supported living services to over 400 individuals with mental health concerns in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Schuylkill, and Bradford Counties. Snyder earned his Bachelor of Arts in Management from Penn State University.

Mike Killeen, BS: Allied Services Integrated Health System announced Mike Killeen, BS, as the Assistant Vice President of the Developmental Services Division. He joined the Developmental Services Division at Allied Services in 1978 as a Direct Care Worker and has dedicated his professional career to the care of individuals with intellectual disabilities. Over the past 43 years, he has served in numerous clinical and management positions. In his new role, Killeen will have oversight of the care teams providing round-the-clock care for more than 100 individuals with intellectual disabilities in 7 home-like settings in the community. In 2007, Killeen was awarded the Charles Luger Memorial Employee Award for his extraordinary leadership and dedication to serving individuals with disabilities. Killeen earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Penn State University.

Charlotte Wright: Allied Services Integrated Health System announced Charlotte Wright as Assistant Vice President of Development and Marketing. Wright joined Allied Services in 2011 assisting in both the Vocational Services Division and Foundation Office. In her new role, Wright is responsible for the organization’s digital marketing strategy, external communications, and development activities including the annual charity campaign, WNEP’s Ryan’s Run. Wright earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Anthropology from Durham University, England, and a Master of Science in Forced Migration from Oxford University, England.

Maurya Incavido, BFA: Allied Services Integrated Health System welcomed Maurya Incavido, BFA as Talent Manager for the Human Resources Department. In her new role, Incavido will serve as an employee career counselor and assist with internal staffing system-wide. Incavido will aim to help employees with assessment, performance improvement, career transitions, workplace and career paths, and work/life balance situations. Prior to joining Allied Services, Incavido worked in the United States Senate for nearly 15 years. Incavido earned her Bachelor in Fine Arts from Marywood University.

Laurie Fleming, BS: Allied Services Integrated Health System welcomed Laurie Fleming as Volunteer Coordinator for the integrated health systems Hospice and Palliative Care division. Fleming will coordinate and manage the divisions’ volunteer program including helping to facilitate volunteer services for patients and their families receiving care in both the health systems in-patient hospice centers and those at home. Prior to joining Allied Services Fleming was the Manager of the West Side Active Older Adult Center and Director of the Older Adult Program for the United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania. Flemming earned her Bachelor of Science in Public Policy with a concentration in Health Care Management from Penn State University and a Certificate in Gerontology from the University of Southern California.