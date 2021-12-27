🔊 Listen to this

Being with my granddaughters on Christmas (and my wife, daughter and son-in-law, too, of course!) was magical, just like the flying unicorn toy Evie wouldn’t put down. For some, the joy of Christmas provides only temporary reprieve from the mood dampening effects of the dark, cold winter. Ideally, the holiday season is a time of joy for us, but in those parts of the world that experience cold, dark winters, like northeastern Pennsylvania, the scarcity of daylight itself can affect mental health.

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a common form of depression that temporarily affects people during months that provide less daylight and fair weather but typically subsides when the days get longer and warmer.

The winter blues, as it’s often called, are real and can affect anyone. Many of us rise before the sun to go to work and don’t return until it’s already set, leaving little time for soaking in mood-improving sunlight.

People experiencing SAD can be moody or grumpy with little motivation to participate in activities they’d usually enjoy. They might also sleep more often but feel tired anyway, and they may rely on comfort foods heavy in carbohydrates – think pizza, pasta and macaroni and cheese.

Anyone who has experienced feelings of sadness or depression during the winter months may have SAD, but it is more likely to affect women, people who live farther from the equator where days are shorter, and people between the ages of 15 and 55.

If the winter blues have you down this season, here are a few suggestions to improve your mood:

Get outside. Brave the cold to step out of your house or office. Try taking a walk during your lunch hour or spending time outside on weekends to expose yourself to more natural light.

Exercise. Take a brisk walk, bike ride or run to elevate your heart rate and shake out feelings of moodiness. If you have access to an indoor pool, go for a swim. When you exercise, your brain releases chemicals called endorphins that elevate your mood.

Try light therapy. During winter months when we get little sunlight, you might consider getting a light therapy box for your household. It uses a special fluorescent lightbulb that mimics sunlight and can alleviate symptoms associated with SAD. Light therapy should be done for 20 or 30 minutes within an hour of waking up, and you should keep the light box near your face without looking directly into the light.

Eat healthy. When depression strikes, we all reach for comfort food, but eating a heart-healthy diet can be helpful in treating SAD. Research shows diets rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean or plant proteins can decrease risk for feeling down.

Set a sleep schedule and keep it. Getting enough sleep and keeping that routine consistent can go a long way in battling SAD. Most people need eight hours of sleep per night, and getting up with the sun in the morning can also help reduce symptoms of SAD.

If you try some of these natural remedies, and they’re not helping, tell your primary care physician how you feel. Like other forms of depression, medication and therapy can be appropriate for treating seasonal affective disorder.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected]