In a formal Court en banc judicial ceremony the Court of Common Pleas of Luzerne County, held in Courtroom No. 1 at the Luzerne County Courthouse, seven area lawyers were officially inducted into the Wilkes-Barre Law & Library Association/the bar association of Luzerne County. The bar admission, purely ceremonial in nature since 1968 and the constitutional creation of the Unified Judicial System in the Commonwealth, was presided over by President Judge Michael T. Vough, while Judge Thomas F. Burke Jr., delivered remarks from the Bench, and Judge Fred Pierantoni III officially swore the new lawyers into the association. Attorney Brittany Quinn, president of the Young Lawyers Division served as moderator, while Attorney Jessica Miraglia, vice president of the YLD led the courtroom in the Pledge of Allegiance, and Attorney Catherine R, O’Donnell, president of the W-BLLA welcomed the new lawyers into the association.

Attorney Joseph D. Burke Jr. and his brother, Attorney Michael C. Burke, were respectively moved for admission by their father, Joseph D. Burke and mother, Kathleen M. Burke. Attorney Nathan C. Hartmanwas moved for admission by Attorney John A. Donovan Jr. Attorney Rayna McCarthy was moved by Attorney Colleen Horn Doyle. Attorney Michael J. Schwab was moved by Attorney John K. Lisman. Attorney Job T. Stepanski was moved by Attorney Gregory F. Fellerman, and Attorney Robert K. West Jr. was moved for admission by Attorney Shelly Centini.

A reception, supervised by association’s Bar Executive, Attorney Joseph Paul Justice Burke III, washeld for the admitted lawyers and their families was in the historic Hon. Max Rosenn Memorial Law Library located on the second floor of the Courthouse. It was prepared by Donna YonKondy, owner of the Center City Café, located in the basement of the Courthouse. Deputy Executive Director Gail Kopiak and Deputy Executive Director Kristin Shimonis of the association festively decorated the law library for the reception.