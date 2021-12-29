🔊 Listen to this

I’m still paused on “House of Gucci.” I’ll return to it this winter, I hope. In the meantime, “It Ends with Us” was a very good distraction with a message for women.

The beginning of the book starts out a little too familiar — a little too much Christian Grey-ish — but as it goes on, the message is strong, and it tells the tale of righting the wrong of a past generation.

I’ve read several reviews of this book and very few mention the types of domestic abuse that is the underlying, main theme of the story. Lily, the main character has worked hard to leave her smaller hometown in Maine for the city of Boston where she graduated from college, met friends and started her own business. Lily tells a story of her childhood and her father’s abuse toward her mother, the mayor of the town and a prominent businessman. No one helped Lily’s mother or knew what was happening.

It’s no surprise that Lily befriended a local boy that was “squatting” in an abandoned neighbor’s house when he had family issues. The boy, Atlas, was the first male-female relationship Lily had encountered aside from her father, and Atlas was kind and loving to her. That relationship changed when Atlas went to sign up for the army.

As an adult, Lily meets Ryle, a good-looking Christian Grey-ish type character who is in his residency as a neurosurgeon and seems to hold the world in his hands. He claims he doesn’t date people, until he meets Lily. The relationship looks like a fairytale – a beautiful new apartment, a built-in new sister-in-law as a neighbor – until the day it clearly was not.

The altercations are clearly abuse, and it is interesting to follow Lily’s logic and final determination of their relationship.

When Lily finds out she is pregnant and must make a decision that is right for her and the upbringing of her child. Does she stay in the marriage to create the family she has always wanted or break out on her own to show her daughter that her mother chose her, her child to break the generational abuse that the family had seen.

This part of the story is written so well, you really don’t know what Lily is going to do and how Ryle is going to handle being a dad – either married or single.

Don’t forget Atlas, her old high school boyfriend. He reappears on the scene in time to make it all a little more complicated for Lily.

Some questions you might ask yourself: Lily speaks unfavorably about her father at his funeral. Do you agree or would you have done something else? Reconnecting with a past relationship can be emotionally tricky on you. How do you think Lily handled that reacquaintance? Do you agree with Lily’s decision in the end? Were you surprised by it?

Jacquie O’Neil is the mother of Kerry Miscavage, publisher of the Times Leader Media Group. She and her daughter share the duties of writing the About Books column.