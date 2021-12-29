Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
The Kennedy Early Childhood Center in the Greater Nanticoke Area School District recently held a Read/Sing-A-Long to help celebrate the holidays. The Title One department helped promote fluency at the celebration. Shown are, from left, first row: Sophia Fletcher, Jailynn Zim, Sierra Edwards, Mia Wasenda, and Anastasia Lyman Second Row: Angela Sager, Linnea Wilczewski, Shelby Phillips, Laura Price, and Pamela Coleman.