Mary Frank becomes bride of Conor White

Wedding homilies usually don’t begin with a song, but as he started to preach early Thursday afternoon, the Rev. Arthur J. Ssembajja couldn’t resist.

“This is the day the Lord has made,” he sang out. “Let us rejoice and be glad.”

Rejoicing and gladness seemed to be in abundance during the ceremony, along with perhaps a measure of relief that guests finally were able to gather for an event that had been postponed and rescheduled three times because of the pandemic.

At long last, Wilkes-Barre native Mary Leah Frank, daughter of Carl and Jane Frank of Wilkes-Barre, and Conor White, son of Tony and Geraldine White of Enniscorthy, Ireland, exchanged vows on Dec. 30 in the bride’s home parish of St. Nicholas.

In attendance were numerous friends and relatives of the young couple, including a group of nine who had flown over from Ireland for the occasion.

“It was originally going to be 40,” said mother of the groom Geraldine White who, along with her husband, had received a Key to the City of Wilkes-Barre this week, courtesy of Mayor George Brown.

Another touch that may have made the Irish visitors feel more at home was the playing of “The Enniscorthy Carol” as the bride’s father escorted her to the altar. That’s a Celtic Christmas song which, as the wedding program, noted, “has forever been a favorite of the bride and her father, long before she met her groom from Enniscorthy, Ireland.”

The couple met several years ago when she was visiting Dublin.

The bride is a 2011 graduate of Holy Redeemer High School in Wilkes-Barre. She earned her bachelor’s degree in communications as well as her master’s degree in education from the University of Pittsburgh. She is employed as a high school English teacher as well as a cross country and track coach at McLean High School, Fairfax County, Va.

The groom is a 2009 graduate of The Christian Bothers School in Enniscorthy. He earned his bachelor’s degree in marketing from Dublin City University and his master’s of business administration degree from the University of Notre Dame. He is employed as a consultant by Bain and Company, Washington, D.C.