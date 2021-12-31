🔊 Listen to this

Keystone Ballet Academy will begin offering yoga classes for children and adults ages 12 and up. Classes will be on Monday evenings beginning in January at its studio within the CAN BE Innovation Center, which is located at 103 Rotary Drive in the Valmont Industrial Park in West Hazleton.

‘Yoga For All’ is for anyone interested in a class that offers a full range of yoga poses designed to stretch and strengthen the body. The class is under the direction of Lucy Valente, who holds a Yoga E-RYT 200 certification and is also certified in chair and gentle yoga. Valente also has experience in teaching beginner yoga, vinyasa flow, vigorous yoga, and meditation.

Emily Finer, Keystone Ballet Academy owner and artistic director, said, “For dancers, stretching is an essential part of a dance lesson and including yoga as part of your training can be very beneficial. Lucy offers her knowledge of yoga to her students with focus on the mind/body connection through safe movement, proper alignment, breathe with intention, balance, and body awareness. One of the main goals of her class is to have students apply yoga holistically by bringing their in-class experiences into their daily lives.”

Valente, who began practicing yoga in 1997 after transitioning from Pilates and lifelong attendance in ballet classes, received her Classical Yoga teacher training in 2010 from the YogaLife Institute in Pennsylvania under the direction of Robert Butera, PhD.

She continues her yoga education today by attending workshops, seminars, classes and intensives, including those at YogaLife Institute, Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, the Yoga Vista Academy, and Glo with Jason Crandell. Studies show that yoga can improve flexibility, confidence, balance, and body awareness.

In addition to helping people relax and release stress, yoga offers many health benefits that can improve a person’s well-being, including improved circulation, hip mobility and flexibility, lung capacity, posture improvement and strength and muscle toning.

Those attending the classes should wear leggings or shorts and a tight fitting t-shirt or tank top. No loose clothing is permitted. A personal yoga mat is required.

To sign up for the yoga classes or for more information about Keystone Ballet Academy, call (570)582-9100 or email [email protected]

For more information about the CAN BE Innovation Center, visit canbe.biz or contact Jocelyn Sterenchock at [email protected]