Ryan Molitoris, Christopher Quinn, Kevin Walsh advance in status

Effective as of January 1, 2022, attorneys Ryan Molitoris, Christopher Quinn and Kevin Walsh will be advancing to Principal status of the law firm Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn. Molitoris and Quinn will join eight other Personal Injury Attorneys and Walsh will join nine Business Law Attorneys in Principal status.

Attorney Molitoris was born and raised in Plains, PA. He graduated from the University of Scranton with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Philosophy and a minor in History. He then pursed his legal career at Widener University School of Law in Harrisburg, PA, graduating Magna Cum Laude in the top 10% of his class – while serving as the Executive Managing Editor for its Law Review.

Before joining Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn, Molitoris served as a Staff Attorney in the Pro Se Office for the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Prior to that, he served as a Federal Judicial Law Clerk to the late Hon. Edwin M. Kosik and as an Associate Attorney for the Siejk Law Firm in Scranton, PA.

Molitoris is a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association, the Luzerne County Bar Association, the Lackawanna County Bar Association, and the Federal Middle District of Pennsylvania. His practice areas include medical malpractice, premises liability and motor vehicle accidents.

Attorney Quinn was born and raised in Clarks Summit, PA. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy and a minor in Political Science. He then pursued his legal career at Duquesne University School of Law in Pittsburgh, PA., where he was a member of the National Trial Team, a National Member of the Order of Barristers and recipient of the Court Call Award for Excellence in Trial Advocacy, as well as the Shalom Moot Court Award.

Prior to joining Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn, he served as a Law Clerk to Lackawanna County Judge Hon. Terrence R. Nealon. Quinn has been named to the 2022 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch – Medical Malpractice Litigation. He is a memberof the Pennsylvania, Lackawanna and Luzerne Bar Associations and the Northeast Pennsylvania Trial Lawyers Association. His practice areas include medical malpractice, products liability, trucking and auto accidents.

Attorney Walsh was born and raised in Drums, PA. He graduated from Bucknell University with his bachelor’s degree in Political Science. He then pursued his legal career at Syracuse University College of Law, where he was selected as a recipient of the Lampe Bar Scholarship.

Prior to joining Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn, Walsh was an Associate Attorney with Donald G. Karpowich, Attorney-At-Law, P.C., and with the Law Offices of Tullio DeLuca. Walsh also beganhis legal career serving as a Law Clerk to Lackawanna County Judge Terrence R. Nealon.

Walsh is a member of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, and the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. His practice areas include real estate transactions, banking and creditors’ rights, zoning, real estate and general litigation matters.

Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn is considered one of the top civil litigation and commercial law firms that has had the privilege of representing more families in the courtroom than any other NEPA firm. The attorneys at HKQ Law have been honored as Super Lawyers, Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms by US News and World Report, and have received the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell. The firm was recently recognized for one ofthe top 20 Verdicts in Pennsylvania.