Coming up on New Year’s resolutions brought this question from a 40-something male:

I have been struggling for a long time with my weight and I want to look at this New Year’s resolution as my last chance. I have tried off and on over the last 10 years, and for sure nearly every Jan. 1, but it never stays off. I see from your writing on your website and pictures of you that you are not struggling with your weight. Any suggestions for how I can keep up a promise to lose over 20 pounds and keep it off, and for good?:

G: Bravo that you are once again looking at a reset, a new beginning that starts now. Today may be more than in the recent past, it can mean remaining alive, or else a much sooner deterioration or death. Excess weight really is a factor in our ability to diminish serious complications from this latest virus challenge, just as it has been with so many other conditions related to aging.

Any age is the right age to get with the healthy and lean body type. I recently heard a doctor speaking about menopause on a radio program. This doctor explained it is not menopause that causes the weight gain, but rather some weight gain is a natural function of the aging process.

I view middle age as an opportunity to elevate our game. For many, it frequently becomes the phase of life when we are actively examining our values, resetting priorities while dealing with the effects of aging.

Everyone makes choices every day for how they want to feel, look and live, even if they are not consistently conscious of doing so. For me, remaining a healthy weight is the choice I made over and over since my youth, until that choice vanished from my thought and I knew I would never need to relitigate it again.

Why? For me, being overweight by choosing poor quality food and overeating … all of those things violate a fundamental spiritual tenant in my personal playbook: respect the gift of life. In my 20s I had come to understand that principle and myself well enough to know that abusing my health, therefore, was not ever going to be an appealing option.

Even if you are not driven by similar spiritual imperatives, you might consider first thinking about why you want to lose the weight. Is it because you feel lousy this heavy, or because you believe you look unattractive with the excess weight? Do you have underlying health issues that you know would improve with less fat, or are you simply wanting to find a way of life that removes the constant distraction of what, when and how to eat like a mature, responsible adult to minimize creating serious diseases and problems like joint damage?

All of those are valid reasons to begin today on the path of improved nutrition with fewer wasted calories, that can quickly enhance your appreciation of what good health will bring to your quality of life.

To stay motivated does require a built-in structure for reinforcing your commitment and focus. This will both minimize temptations and leave no room for excuses.

Something you might try in this regard concerns how you shop for groceries.

Plan your food shopping trips to the store, or online shopping, using a list. Restrict your purchases to only those items on the list, unless you happen to come across a “sale” item that is actually something that aligns with your plan for only eating what will assist your goal of losing weight.

This seems like a simple tweak to your routine, but for many it becomes a test of willpower each time they shop. If you succeed in limiting your purchases to only those items on your list that are — as I’ve written in my column “How Do You Stay So Thin? www.gisellemassi.com/how-do-you-stay-so-thin — your “friend,” then you won’t be bringing home any “bad” friends to lure you away from your resolution.

My wise grandmother Anna used to say, “be careful who you pick as friends; if your friends limp, then soon you will too.” Whenever we choose to affiliate ourselves with people who are not walking upright — as in the sense of with integrity, not talking here about scoliosis or osteoporosis — we reinforce our own commitment to upright living that serves ourselves, our families, and our larger community.

So it is with choosing good food for a lifelong partnership in wellness.

The bigger point being, the quality of our life is enhanced by choosing wisely.

Those items that are not “my good friends” are any that interfere or sabotage my focus on respecting my body.

Sure there are times when I do indulge in something less than perfectly healthy by the standards of nutrients. Treats are essential life pleasures! You’ll have plenty of time for that option after you have reached your goal weight, and have gotten stabilized living in your healthier, new you.

As a bonus tip for keeping up your motivation, here’s one other important tweak that is often underutilized: drink water with gusto. It will help reduce fatigue, flush out the waste, diminish hunger pangs, assist with utilizing the nutrients in the good food you do eat and be a frequent reminder throughout the day that you are on an important health plan worthy of the effort.

’Till then, stick to a clean food grocery list, keep your focus on limiting access to “bad” food friends, and make every day a conscious decision to be even kinder and more respectful to yourself. Should you be fortunate to see another year all the way through, I’m confident you’ll be grateful you stuck to your plan.

