Asher Edward Jablonski weighs in at 6 pounds, 8 ounces
Samantha Marstell and Jason Jablonski of Scranton welcomed Geisinger Community Medical Center’s first baby of 2022. Asher Edward Jablonski was born at 3:37 a.m. on Jan. 1, and he arrived weighing 6 pounds, 8.1 ounces and measuring 19 inches. He is also welcomed by sister Braylie, 10, and brother Mason, 7.