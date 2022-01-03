Free tickets are available

🔊 Listen to this

The United States Air Force Heritage of America Concert Band will perform in concert 2 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple in Scranton. The concert is free and open to the public.

For eight decades, the USAF Heritage of America Concert Band has educated, inspired and entertained more than 1.5 million people annually, by providing music for events that support Airmen and their families, honor our nation’s veterans and build relationships of trust between the American people and their Air Force.

The Concert Band is comprised of over more than 40 professional Airman-musicians who captivate audiences on regular tours throughout the East Coast with a variety of renditions of great orchestral classics, marches, Broadway hits, jazz standards, movie music and patriotic favorites.

Please note, as per the guidelines of the United States Air Force, all attendees eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination must show proof of vaccination to gain entry to the performance. All non-vaccinated attendees must show proof of a negative FDA-approved COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the performance to gain entry. Additionally, masks are required inside the Scranton Cultural Center for all patrons.

The United States Air Force Heritage of America Concert Band concert is presented by Gibbons Ford and sponsored by LT Verrastro. It is supported by Lackawanna County and the PA Council on the Arts.

The concert will take place in the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Theatre, 420 North Washington Ave., Scranton, at 2 p.m. with the doors opening at 1:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase. Tickets are free to the public and are required for admission. They can be acquired at the Fidelity Bank Box Office at the SCC in person or by calling (570) 344- 1111, or via Ticketmaster. Convenience charges apply when claiming online or by phone. For additional information and a full schedule of events, visit SCCMT.org.