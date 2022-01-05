🔊 Listen to this

Shown from left are: Katie Lykon, assistant director of SHINE, Ann Ferrigno, activities director at Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Shawn Burke, SHINE teacher at Maple Manor Elementary Center.

Students from SHINE of Luzerne County at Wilkes University spread holiday cheer to residents of area nursing homes and rehabilitation centers.

The SHINE students from Maple Manor Elementary Center in Hazleton created hand-written holiday cards for the residents at Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hazle Township, and The Meadows, Dallas. The students identified that nursing home residents may feel exceptionally isolated due to COVID-19. The holiday cards included notes of support and well wishes from students in first through eighth grades.

SHINE is a nationally recognized program working to create a seamless pathway from preschool to high school, promoting school readiness, linking schools and homes in education to build a strong academic and social foundation. SHINE of Luzerne County at Wilkes University is a STEM-based after-school program that serves students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grades in the Hanover Area, Hazleton Area, Greater Nanticoke Area, Pittston Area, Wilkes Barre Area and Wyoming Valley West school districts.

Families who are interested in enrolling their children in the program can contact their school district to see if they are part of the SHINE Program. For more information, call the SHINE offices at 570-408-4368.