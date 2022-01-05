American Dairy Association recognizes dairy farm for environmental stewardship

Jeff and Barry Bloss of Wapwallopen, Pa., received an honorable mention award for environmental stewardship in the Dairying for Tomorrow competition sponsored by American Dairy Association North East.

WAPWALLOPEN — Jeff Bloss of Bloss Farms LLC in Wapwallopen, recently donated his Dairying for Tomorrow Award to the Crestwood School District to purchase $500 worth of portable cooling equipment to keep milk cold for students. Bloss received the award from the American Dairy Association North East for his commitment to further the future of dairy farming.

Dairying for Tomorrow awards are divided into three categories: animal care, community outreach and environmental stewardship. The Blosses were named the honorable mention winner for environmental stewardship because of their forward-thinking leadership that benefits the farming community and their local community-at-large.

Award winners received a prize in their farm’s name that Bloss chose to donate to their local school district to purchase $500 worth of portable cooling equipment to keep dairy products fresh for students.

“We chose to donate the award to our local school because we want to make sure students have access to cold, fresh milk with all their meals,” said Bloss. “We hope to develop life-long loyal milk drinkers and that usually starts in school.”

“This is so exciting because my husband and I have known the Bloss family for many years,” said Donna Walck, the head cook at the district’s Rice Elementary.

Bloss, a Penn State University graduate in agroecosystems science, employs no-till farming practices and cover and strip cropping to prevent soil erosion and improve soil health. The conservation practices help to sustainably produce high-quality milk, some of which goes into making Milkhouse Creamery ice cream. Bloss Farms has also been involved in the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Stewardship Program since 2015, that encourages farmers to incorporate conservation practices that improve soil health, water and air quality, and protect plants, animals and wildlife.

“Our dairy farmers are dedicated to producing an affordable, safe and nutrient-rich product, while remaining committed to the care of their animals, their land, and to being a good neighbor to their local communities,” said Rick Naczi, CEO of American Dairy Association North East. “The Blosses epitomize the good work that all dairy farmers are doing.”