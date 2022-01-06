The Actors Circle to present vintage comedy in Scranton

Shown in a scene from ‘My Three Angels’ are Emma Ross, Katie VonBergen, Jeff Ginsberg and John Bubul.

Will the character Marie-Louise Ducotel, played by Emma Ross, shown here with castmate Matt Merolla, find the romantic happiness she seeks?

Pity Emilie Ducotel.

She and her husband, Felix, are trying to run a little shop in the sweltering heat of Christmas Eve 1910 in French Guiana.

And maybe trying is the operative word. Because when The Actors Circle production of the play “My Three Angels” opens at the Providence Playhouse in Scranton next week, you’ll easily see that Felix is practically giving away the store.

Why should he demand payment for a harmonica? Just look at the joy the music brings everyone who hears it! And why should he expect the next customer to actually give him money? It seems Madame has forgotten her purse once more. But it’s no problem to simply add more charges to her already large tab.

Felix is no hard-headed businessman, and that’s not the only situation that perplexes Emilie. Their roof also needs fixing, and who’s up there hammering away?

The roofers happen to be a trio of prisoners, Joseph, Jules and Alfred, who are serving time for murder and swindling. That gives Emilie pause.

But audiences will see right away that “these are lovable convicts,” said Cathy Rist Strauch, who is directing the show.

As she spoke during a recent telephone interview, Strauch’s sewing machine was whirring away because she also was working on the convicts’ outfits.

“They won’t be striped,” she said. “I’m giving them light blue pants and beige khaki tops — material I got for free.”

Joseph, Jules and Alfred are good at more than fixing the roof, Strauch said, explaining they’ll be able to help the shop-keeping Ducotel family in all sorts of ways.

An item adorned with a picture of the Madonna hasn’t sold? No worries. One of the convicts persuades the mailman to buy it, even though the mailman is an atheist.

The Ducotel’s daughter, Marie-Louise, is broken hearted to learn that Paul, the young man she fancies, is seeing someone else? The angels are a-flutter with concern.

And Aunt Monique is about to arrive, most likely with the intention of closing the store? Well, the angels will have to step in and do what they can in that direction as well.

“That character was written for an ‘uncle’ but we changed it to Aunt Monique,” Strauch said.

“The cast is doing a terrific job,” she added. “I can’t say enough about them.”

The director said she hopes the show will help people feel as if they’ve been transported to a different world, a place where they can “forget about Covid for a while.”

But acknowledging the CDC and Lackawanna County Emergency guidelines, masks are required for the event.

The show will run Jan. 13 through Jan. 23 with performances at 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $12 general admission, $10 for seniors, $8 for students. On Jan. 13, tickets will be discounted to $8 for general admission and seniors; $6 for students.

Reservations are available if you call 570-342-9707.

The play “My Three Angels,” written by Samuel and Bella Spewack, is based on “La Cuisine Des Anges” by Albert Husson.