The S.O.A.R. program is promoted throughout the Hanover Area School District, guiding students to be safe, own their actions, keep a positive attitude and to always be respectful. The following students at Memorial Elementary were nominated by teachers for such actions and were chosen through a raffle type drawing as December’s recipients of a special prize. Each student was awarded a gift card to Walmart. Shown from left are: Principal Christa Langdon, Xanialei Santos, Kloe Loux, Maxwell Holloman, Sakiye Peters-Breeland, Bella Pissarra, Audrina Giannelli and Kevin Dates.