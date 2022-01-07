Wine, Cheese and Murder to be offered Jan. 7-9

🔊 Listen to this

Act Out Theatre Group will present the murder mystery, Wine, Cheese and Murder from Jan. 7 through 9. Also this weekend, Dunmore’s Space Time Mead and Cider Works will offer samplings in the theater’s lobby.

“We’re looking forward to partnering with another Dunmore business,” said Dan Pittman, artistic director of the theater. “This presents a unique opportunity for our audience members.”

Written by Michael Druce, the play is set in the wine-tasting room of the Boudreaux Sisters Winery, where wine connoisseur Beau Jolie falls dead shortly after tasting the sisters’ new wine. Police Chief Reese Moscato must determine who the killer is. Pittman, who joined the cast after an actor had to leave the show, plays Beau Jolie.

“This is a fun play for the entire family,” Pittman said. “For those who like puns, this is a perfect production.”

Justin Topa, of Jessup, portrays Hans Zupp, a medical doctor whose wine tasting experience is interrupted by the murder. “True crime documentaries are more popular than ever, but this production is set to be anything but your traditional whodunit,” he explained. “This is truly a feel-good show that will keep you laughing so much you may forget that there’s a killer amongst our eccentric cast.”

In addition to Pittman and Topa, the play, directed by Stephanie Skiro of Kingston, includes cast members Tony Thomas of Wilkes-Barre, Kate Weston of Wilkes-Barre, Tabetha Jacobus of Wilkes-Barre, Charlie Spano of Scranton, Erin McLaughlin of Sweet Valley, Frank Carey of Dunmore, Zachary D. Rossetti of Carbondale, Tylor Floryan of Kingston, Matt Williams of Dallas, and Nicki Kylie Pimental of Dallas.

Wine, Cheese and Murder runs Jan. 7 and 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Jan. 9 at 2 p.m. Tickets for the production are $18. A limited number of tables for four, six and eight are also available for $75, $90 and $105, respectively.

Tables come with a complimentary snack basket and sparkling water. Space Time Mead and Cider Works will also offer tastings in the theater lobby. Tickets are available at www.actouttheatre.com/purchase-tickets Act Out Theatre Group is primarily a children’s-based workshop theatre located in Dunmore, Pa. The theatre also produces several adult-cast productions annually and offers a variety of classes in its arts and education center.