Honorees rank in top 10 percent nationally for patient experience

DANVILLE — Geisinger recently honored 195 caregivers for being named among the best in the country by their patients, according to national surveys.

Geisinger providers — including physicians, physician assistants and certified registered nurse practitioners — were recognized for ranking in the top 10% nationally for patient experience at the health system’s annual Top Patient Experience Clinicians Awards, which were held virtually this year.

Scores were based on Press Ganey survey results, which gives patients an opportunity to grade the service and care they received from a provider.

“There’s no better indicator of being a truly exceptional provider than to hear it from your patients,” said J. Edward Hartle, M.D., Geisinger’s executive vice president and chief medical officer. “Each year we have more Geisinger providers ranking in the top 10% nationally for patient experience, all while the standards keep getting tougher. The bar keeps getting higher, and our care providers continue to excel in making better health easier for our patients.”

Among the 195 clinicians honored, three were spotlighted for exemplary work, receiving Geisinger awards for going above and beyond when it comes to compassionate patient care. Shane Daniel Newhouser, DO, family medicine physician at Geisinger State College, and Akiko Kawamura, MD, pediatrician at Geisinger Mount Pocono, received the Victor J. Marks Award for best Primary Care Physician and Outpatient Specialty Physician, respectively.

The award was established in 2002 to honor Dr. Victor Marks, who served as Geisinger’s interim CEO from 2000 to 2001, and his commitment to making patients the primary focus of the health system. It is given to the primary care physician and the outpatient specialty physician at Geisinger who have the highest overall scores on the care provider section of the patient satisfaction survey.

Debra Kaleta, PA-C, in family medicine at Geisinger Mount Carmel, received the Christina Appleman Award. The award is named in honor of Christina Appleman, certified registered nurse practitioner, and is given to the advanced practitioner at Geisinger with the highest overall score on the care provider section of the patient satisfaction survey.

The 90th percentile Geisinger winners are:

Central region:

Robin L. Adams, CRNP, Obstetrics/Gynecology; Kenneth Wayne Altman, MD, Otolaryngology; Madiha Mubarik Alvi, MD, Endocrinology; Christina Jo Appleman, CRNP, Obstetrics/Gynecology; Amy Gregory Barrett, PA-C, Pediatrics; Maria C. Bermudez, MD, Nephrology; Judith Bianchi Bowser, OD, Ophthalmology; Thomas J. Bules, CRNP, Cardiovascular Disease; Greg F. Burke, MD, Internal Medicine; Joyce A. Burnside, MD, Cardiovascular Disease; Ronald Byerly, PA-C, Internal Medicine; James Tran Connolly, PA-C, Orthopaedic Surgery; Michelle Annabella Cornacchia, MD, Internal Medicine

Nicole Deckard, LGC, Genetics; Devin M. Conrad, PA-C, ConvenientCare; Kendall Dobbins, MD, Ophthalmology; Dan Lawrence Dometita, DO, Internal Medicine; Cassondra A. Ellison, MD, Dermatology; James R. Elmore, MD, Vascular Surgery; Matthew A. Facktor, MD, Thoracic Surgery; Tammie Christine Ferringer, MD, Dermatology; Henry F. Fesniak, MD, Cardiovascular Disease; Brant R. Fulmer, MD, Urology; Christine Anne Gallagher, OD, Ophthalmology; Tullika Garg, MD, Urology; Keith Gibson, MD, Family Medicine

Nathalie M. Guibord, MD, Ophthalmology; Michael John Halupa, Dental Surgery; Charles Eugene Heid, MD, Cardiovascular Disease; Eric John Hodgson, MD, Maternal & Fetal Medicine; Neil Robert Holland, MD, Neurology; Dawn R. Hornberger, CRNP, Endocrinology; Elyssa M. Johnson, PA-C, Family Medicine; Debra M. Kaleta, PA-C, Family Medicine; Rosalind L. Kellum, CRNP, Cardiovascular Disease; Joel C. Klena, MD, Orthopaedic Surgery; Erin Elisabeth Kohrherr, PA-C, Reproductive Endo/Infertility; Benjamin Robert Kuhn, DO, Pediatric Gastroenterology; Lauren Elizabeth Samuels, PA-C, Convenient Care

Mark R. Lentz, MD, Internal Medicine; Jenna Marie Lindenmuth, PA-C, Orthopaedic Surgery, Sports Medicine; Lindsay Anne Hauser, CRNP, ConvenientCare; Kevin Carl Long, MD, Colon & Rectal Surgery; Robert Blake Lowe, DO, Family Medicine; Michele S. Maroon, MD, Dermatology; Shannon M. McShea-Johansson, PA-C, Gastroenterology; Robert Alain Meloy, MD, Internal Medicine; Brittany Eve Meyer, PA-C, Obstetrics/Gynecology; O. Fred Miller III, MD, Dermatology; Brian Richard Monroe, MD, Anesthesiology, Pain Management; Megan Marie Moran, DO, Pediatrics; Donald C. Moyer, DO, Pediatrics

Misha Matongo Mutizwa, MD, Dermatology; Eric D. Newman, MD, Rheumatology; Jess W. Oren IV, MD, Cardiovascular Disease; Matthew Lee Palmer, MD, Dermatology; Rajiv P. Panikkar, MD, Medical Oncology; Lori A. Parke, CRNP, General Surgery; Mayur A. Patel, MD, Medical Oncology; Priyanka Pathak, MD, Hematology; Howard B. Pride, MD, Dermatology; John Stephen Quick, MD, Anesthesiology; Arsalan Rafiq, MD, Cardiovascular Disease; Marylou Rainone, DO, General Surgery; Jodie Alton Reider, MD, Endocrinology; Wells T. Reinheimer, DO, Ophthalmology; David D. K. Rolston, MD, Internal Medicine

Dana L. Rubin, PA-C, Plastic Surgery; Lisa Lorrae Schroeder, MD, Internal Medicine; Elizabeth Keslar Scott, CRNP, Cardiovascular Disease; Mark Alan Seeley, MD, Orthopaedic Surgery; John A. Semian, MD, General Surgery; Keith E. Shalongo, OD, Ophthalmology; Matthew J. Shellenberger, DO, Gastroenterology; Catherine Terese Shoff, DO, Pulmonary Disease; Dennis Randall Smith, MD, Cardiovascular Disease; Jordan Bennett Southern, MD, Urology; Randle H. Storm, MD, Cardiovascular Disease; Alexis Svokos, MD, Obstetrics/Gynecology; Jill Susan Sweigard, CRNP, Pediatrics; John Robert Tomedi Sr., MD, Family Medicine; Tyler William Baran, PA-C, ConvenientCare; Tyler Raymond West, DO, Anesthesiology, Pain Management; Caitlin Jean Wiscount, MD, Pediatrics; Sandrina Dawn Womer, CRNP, Cardiovascular Disease; Jessica Gidaro Yancoskie, CRNP, Ophthalmology; Kathya Michelle Zinszer, DPM, Podiatry

North-central:

Mark Judson Rockwell, PA-C, ConvenientCare; Melissa Jean Kireski, CRNP, ConvenientCare; Tena Delores Miller, PA-C, Family Medicine; Nicholas Showman, PA-C, Dermatology; Dana M. Smith, DO, Pediatrics; Roy Erroll Tuller, DO, Ophthalmology; Jessica Ann Zozos Stehman, PA-C, Obstetrics/Gynecology

Northeast:

Christian Stephen Adonizio, MD, Medical Oncology; Alexander M. Piczon, PA-C, Ortho & Sports Medicine Urgent Care; Joseph Patrick Bannon, MD, General Surgery; Louis C. Blaum Jr., MD, General Surgery; Elizabeth A. Bordy, PA-C, Family Medicine; Pranjal Kumar Boruah, MD, Cardiovascular Disease; Mary Catherine Brady, MD, Dermatology; Laurie Campfield, DO, Pediatrics; Jose I. Castillo, MD, Medical Oncology; Peter Joseph Cawley, MD, Cardiovascular Disease; Charlea Natasha Pedro, CRNP, ConvenientCare; Stacy J. Conway, OD, Ophthalmology; Kelly Jo Dalton, OD, Ophthalmology; Brian A. Delvecchio, DO, Rheumatology; Laurel Foxworth Dodgson, PA-C, Anesthesiology, Pain Management; Mitchell J. Gross, MD, Neurology; Collin Douglas Hair, MD, Ophthalmology; Megan Ward Harris, PA-C, Dermatology; Julia Ann Zafia Carey, PA-C, ConvenientCare; Karla Grace Dalious, PA-C, ConvenientCare; Akiko Kawamura, MD, Pediatrics; Amanda Katherine Keegan, PA-C, Urology; Eric J. Kemmerer, MD, Radiation Oncology

Kimberly Kaminsky, PA-C, ConvenientCare; David J. Kolessar, MD, Orthopaedic Surgery; Kimberly A. Kovalick, DO, Family Medicine; Michael A. Kovalick, DO, Family Medicine; Melissa Laporte, CRNP, Endocrinology; Leopoldo Legaspi, MD, Pediatrics; Lauren Nicole Polanin, PA-C, ConvenientCare; Kara Anne Levandoski, PA-C, Cardiovascular Disease; Maya Lillyan Lichtenstein, MD, Neurology ;Paul R. Long, MD, Dermatology; Benoit Mapa, DO, Obstetrics/Gynecology; David R. Mariner, MD, Vascular Surgery; Vernon H. Mascarenhas, MD, Cardiovascular Disease; Martin Eugene Matsumura, MD, Cardiovascular Disease

Evan Lee McClennen, DO, Obstetrics/Gynecology; Sandeep Mehrok, MD, Family Medicine; Elizabeth Erin Miller, DO, General Surgery; Carl Andrew Nieweld, MD, Pulmonary Disease; Kathleen Marie Noss, DO, Pediatrics; Frank C. Olshemski, MD, Family Medicine; Mark Peter Pallis, DO, Orthopaedic Surgery; Sandra L. Pensieri, DPM, Podiatry; John Mark Prater, MD, Family Medicine; Brogdan Protyniak, MD, Colon & Rectal Surgery; John Robert Ramey, MD, Urology; Waqarun Nisa Rashid, MD, Obstetrics/Gynecology; Jamian M. Ryan, DO, Pediatrics

Lakshmi Neeharika Saladi, MD, Pulmonary Disease; Thomas Spencer Samuelsen, MD, Obstetrics/Gynecology; Sarah Ann Brown, CRNP, Urgent Care; Kenny Alan Schwartz, MD, Neurology; Shreya Sinha, MD, Oncology, Medical; Alessandro G. Smeraldi, MD, Surgery, Vascular; John Joseph Sobuto III, DO, Critical Care Medicine; James A. Tricarico, DO, Family Medicine; Cassandra Lynn Tunis, DO, Family Medicine; Justin Gerard Tunis, MD, Orthopaedic Surgery, Sports Medicine; Daniel William Upton, MD, Ophthalmology; Pugazhendhi Vijayaraman, MD, Cardiovascular Disease; Kathleen Iezzi Walsh, MD, Pediatrics; Mary Rachel Wolf, PA-C, Surgical Oncology; Jason Raymond Woloski, MD, Family Medicine; Joseph Alexander Wong, MD, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation; Sarah Ann Worsnick, PA-C, Cardiovascular Disease; Bonnie Tong Young, CRNP, Cardiology (Interventional); Shane Steven Young, MD, Family Medicine

West:

Lorraine L. Rosamilia, MD, Dermatology; Trevor Sherrick Smith, DO, Family Medicine; Natalie Rebeccah Steffen, PA-C, Family Medicine; Michelle Jane Thal, PA-C, Allergy & Immunology; Kathleen Mary Zazzali, DO, Cardiovascular Disease