All welcome to fill containers with holy water at church

Very Rev. Nestor Iwasiw, pastor, immerses three special candles into the water, which signifies Christ’s baptism. Looking on are parishioners Cheryl Matuszewski and Joyce Spryn.

The Very Rev. Nestor Iwaisw blesses the parishioners during the feast day.

Sts. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church in Olyphant, celebrated The Epiphany of our Lord with a traditional “Blessing of the Water” during the Divine Liturgy on Jan. 6.

Each parishioner was able to take home some blessed holy water, and the church will be open for members of the community to come and fill their containers with blessed holy water during the scheduled weekly liturgies.

All are welcome.

The church will be open during Divine Liturgy from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday, Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m.