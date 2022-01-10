Eighth-grade students re-enact Nativity story

Portraying the three kings, Matthew Mascarenhas, Caden Sartori, and Patrick Smith share with the younger students some of the titles by which Jesus is known.

Eighth graders who participated in the Advent reflection included, first row: Pierce Sparich, Paulo Gerini, Michael Grandzol, Alexis Bleiler, Alex Gordon, Patrick Smith, and Aurora Roote. Second row: Jacob Kopko, Matthew Mascarenhas, and Caden Sparich.

The eighth-grade students at Saint Jude School in Mountain Top always look forward to their annual Christmas right of passage, the acting out of the Nativity for the school community.

Despite a very different academic year, the class was able to take part in this long-held tradition at the school. Following the school Mass on Wednesday, Dec. 22 the class acted out the story of the Nativity, welcoming the Christ Child in a unique way. Taking part in an Advent reflection written by Sister Mary Theresa Wojcicki, the students held up signs depicting the various names of Jesus. Names such as “Morning Star”, “King of Kings” and “Everlasting Father” were held up and then placed in the manger to signify the birth of Christ.

The school welcomed the Christmas season as they celebrated the joy of Christ’s birth.