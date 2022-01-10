🔊 Listen to this

FNCB Bank, locally based since 1910, has announced an $8,000 Pennsylvania Education Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) donation to the Dallas Foundation for Excellence in Education, Inc. The donation will help support the academic experience for students of the Dallas School District.

Since 2010, FNCB has contributed just under $2,500,000 to local educational and scholarship organizations through the EITC initiative.

The support of the Dallas Foundation for Excellence in Education, Inc. is part of FNCB’s larger Community Caring initiative. As a true, local community bank, FNCB Bank is making a difference through volunteerism, donations and outreach programs.

