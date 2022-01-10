🔊 Listen to this

The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library are delighted to announce that they were recently able to provide $24,500 to the Osterhout Free Library. These funds will be used to provide materials for the “Library of Things,” School Outreach Programs, as well as Young Adult and Adult Programming.

While COVID-19 restrictions forced the Friends of the Osterhout to scale back on their traditional week-long book sale, they rallied together to raise the much-needed funds for the library by hosting an indoor book sale along with other small scaled sales throughout the year.

The determined group also relocated their book shop to a convenient first floor location inside the Osterhout Free Library located at 71 S. Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre.

“The strategic relocation of the Friends Book Shop to the first floor has proven to be a wise move,” Friends president Irene Martin said. “Foot traffic has increased greatly. Please take time stop in to see what our hard work has accomplished and buy a book or two.”

To learn more about how to get involved with the Friends of the Osterhout, please contact Amber Loomis at [email protected] or 570-823-0156. For more information on the Osterhout Free Library and the vital services they have been providing Luzerne County for over 132 years, visit www.osterhout.info or stop on in for a visit. The Osterhout Free Library is open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.