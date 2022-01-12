Project will include book discussions, film screenings

🔊 Listen to this

Do you know Nick Carraway, Daisy Buchanan and Jay Gatsby?

Retired teacher Bill Chapla bets you recognized them right away — as the main characters in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby.”

“It’s a short read and a powerful read, done in almost every high school,” he said in a telephone interview. “People are familiar with Jay Gatsby.”

Within the next few weeks Chapla, who will lead book discussions as part of the annual Wyoming County Reads project, hopes people will become equally familiar with Newland Archer, Ellen Olenska and May Welland — the main characters in Edith Wharton’s “The Age of Innocence.”

Both novels are part of the Wyoming County Reads project, both are set against the backdrop of High Society in New York, and both were written in the 1920s, although Wharton placed the setting of “The Age of Innocence” some half a century earlier, in the 1870s.

A collaboration between the Dietrich Theater and the Tunkhannock Public Library, which has ordered additional copies of the books to loan out, Wyoming County Reads includes the opportunity to read the two novels, take part in book discussions and view the movie versions.

You don’t have to live in Wyoming County; anyone is welcome to participate in any or all of the free events, which include:

A book discussion on “The Age of Innocence” at 7 p.m. Feb. 2 and Feb. 9 at the Tunkhannock Public Library, 220 West Tioga St., Tunkhannock.

Movie showings of the 1993 version of “The Age of Innocence,” starring Daniel Day-Lewis, Winona Ryder and Michelle Pfeiffer, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Dietrich Theater, 60 East Tioga Street, Tunkhannock.

A book discussion of “The Great Gatsby” at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 and March 2 at the Tunkhannock Public Library.

Movie showings of the 2013 version of “The Great Gatsby,” starring Leonardo Dicaprio, Tobey Maguire and Carey Mulligan, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 9 at the Dietrich Theater.

This is the 18th year for the Wyoming County Reads program, and Dietrich Theater executive director Erica Rogler said she especially enjoys the discussions.

“I love it,” she said. “We’ve all read the same books, yet we all have different perspectives and come away with something different.”

“What I’m really excited about this year is that the books were written in the same time period, one by a man and one by a woman, and they deal with some of the same themes of isolation and acceptance.”

Chapla, the discussion leader, said the protagonists of both novels are different on the surface, yet similarly tragic.

“Gatsby feels that he is not a part of 1920s society. He needs to fit in to get close to the woman he loves, but he’s kind of an outcast.”

“Newland Archer is the main male protagonist in ‘The Age of Innocence’ and he’s the opposite. He’s on the inside, and he’s kind of trapped. He doesn’t really love his fiancee (May Welland) once he discovers the countess (Ellen Olenska) but he’s trapped by the society in which he resides.”

“He can’t act on that love; he’s not allowed to act on that love,” Chapla said. “He’s an insider growing more and more disenchanted and he would like to break out.”

“He’s a tragic figure in the same vein as Gatsby; both are unable to fulfill their love,” Chapla continued, noting he thinks the characters are “especially relatable to middle-age men” who, he hopes, won’t be shy about showing up for book discussions alongside the mostly female readers who have attended other years.

Both books offer an interesting look at wealthy society, Chapla added. “They’re rich, they’re privileged. They feel they’re better than the underclasses, and never the twain shall meet. We get to see the underbelly of society at these different times.”

Chapla, who taught film at the University of Scranton and writing at Penn State in addition to English at the former Bishop O’Hara High School, predicted Wyoming County Reads participants will enjoy the movies as well.

“Martin Scorsese directed ‘The Age of Innocence’ and we’re used to seeing gangsters and Mafia from him, and boxers. But this is so refined, so elegant, so atmospheric, it’s one of the best movies he’s ever made.”

As for the 2013 version of “The Great Gatsby” starring Leonardo Dicaprio, which was chosen over the 1974 Robert Redford version for screening, Rogler said, “It really embodies the liveliness of the 1920s.”

To learn more about the program or to preregister for the book discussions, call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 x3. Free tickets to the movie showings are limited and can be picked up at the Dietrich’s ticket booth or reserved by calling the same number.

For the in-person book discussions, mask wearing will be required.