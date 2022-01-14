But would they be enough to cheer a despondent Demeter?

The finished product was colorful and full of interesting flavors, from mint and parsley to cinnamon and pomegranate.

Here are some of the main ingredients in the Cinnamon-Spiked Rice dish, including the spices cinnamon, cumin, allspice and turmeric. To the right is the pomegranate.

Once upon a time, according to an ancient Greek myth, a lovely young woman named Persephone was picking flowers when Hades, the god of the underworld, kidnapped her and took her to his realm.

Persephone’s mother, Demeter, goddess of the harvest, eventually learned her daughter was in that gloomy place and asked Zeus, the chief god, to order Hades to let her go.

Zeus decided that because Persephone had eaten some — but not all — of the pomegranate seeds Hades had offered her, henceforth she would have to spend some, but not all, of the months of each year in the underworld with him.

According to the old story, every year when Persephone is gone, Demeter grieves and neglects to make things grow. And that’s why we have winter.

If you want to relate modern reality to ancient myth, Demeter might be feeling pretty sad about now, what with below-average temperatures in the forecast for Northeastern Pennsylvania, and the memory of last Sunday’s freezing rain still fresh.

Freezing rain is the kind of weather that convinces me to stay indoors, if at all possible, and maybe cook something designed to lift the spirits.

When I spotted a recipe for Cinnamon-Spiked Rice in the January 2022 issue of Prevention magazine, it was the accompanying photo that really caught my eye. The spicy rice dish was topped with glistening, glossy red pomegranate arils (seed pods) — and it looked just beautiful.

On Saturday, knowing the freezing rain would soon be upon us, I hurried to Wegmans and bought what may well have been my first pomegranate ever. It also seemed to be the last one in the store’s display that day; I hope they get more in.

On Sunday I gathered the spices, chopped the onion and garlic, and gratefully accepted Mark’s offer to remove the arils from the pomegranate shell. Here’s his description of how he accomplished that feat:

“Using a foodnetwork.com technique, step one is to score the skin all the way around — as if marking the equator of a globe — being sure to cut to but not through the seeds. Put the whole thing in a bowl of cold water to soak the new slit. Using thumb and finger, gently separate the two halfs (a little twisting might help loosen everything.)”

“If there’s a part you didn’t cut through enough, do so. Once the two halves are separated, pry the pods that hold the seeds open a bit, turn the whole thing upside down over the water and thwack the skin with a wooden spoon to shake the seeds out of the fruit and into the bowl of water.”

“The seeds sink, any pulp should float. Skim the pulp out and drain the seeds through a fine mesh sieve. Pat dry and enjoy.”

Since he took care of that step, the rest of the recipe was quite easy for me to follow, with two small exceptions.

One, the recipe called for fresh mint and I had been unable to find that item during my Saturday shopping. So on Sunday I improvised and opened a tiny herbal tea bag that contained shredded peppermint and used a bit of that.

The other little snag was that the recipe called for a few tablespoons of Greek yogurt to be used as dressing. I had completely forgotten about that during my shopping, and I did not want to venture out into the ice to visit a store on Sunday. So I ended up using a few tablespoons of boursin cheese mixed with a little milk.

The next morning I whipped up a half batch of the dish so I could share some with my mom and — still not having yogurt on hand — I just used some ranch dressing, which worked out fine.

All in all, Mark, my mother and I agreed the dish is a very tasty blend of flavors and the pomegranate was a refreshing touch.

I’m guessing that, if you don’t have a pomegranate or maybe don’t want to go through the trouble of removing the seeds, you could probably substitute pieces of an orange or some other acidic fruit.

In any case, here is the recipe. I don’t know if the dish would cheer up Demeter, but it brightened a cold and icy day for us.

Cinnamon-Spiked Rice

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

kosher salt and pepper

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

1 1/3 cups long-grain white rice

3 tablespoons plain Greek yogurt

Chopped flat-leaf parsley and mint, plus pomegranate arils for serving

1. Heat oil in medium saucepan on medium. Add onion, season with 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper and saute, covered, 5 minutes.

2. Stir in garlic and cook 1 minute. Sprinkle spices over onion and cook, stirring, 1 minute. Add rice and stir to coat.

3. Add 2 cups water and 1/4 teaspoon salt and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, 15 minutes. Remove from heat and let sit, covered, 10 minutes.

4. Fluff rice with fork and transfer to serving dish. In small bowl, combine yogurt with 1/4 teaspoon salt, then add water until just thin enough to drizzle. Drizzle over rice, then sprinkle with herbs and pomegranate arils.

