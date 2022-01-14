🔊 Listen to this

Keystone College has named Andra Basu, Ph.D. as its new provost/vice president for academic affairs.

Dr. Basu has had an accomplished career as an administrator at several colleges and universities. Prior to coming to Keystone, she served as dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at East Stroudsburg University. She was also dean of Adult and Professional Studies at Albright College and associate academic dean, interim dean of academic services, and dean of Humanities and Social Sciences at Lehigh Carbon Community College.

She has served as a faculty member, instructor, or lecturer at East Stroudsburg University, Albright College, Moravian College, Lehigh Carbon Community College, Lehigh University, Kutztown University, Muhlenberg College, Bates College, Hunter College, Queens College, and the University of Minnesota. Her writing has been published in numerous academic and professional journals and she has received a wide variety of awards and grants.

Dr. Basu received a bachelor of arts degree from Tufts University, a master of arts degree in educational psychology from the University of Minnesota, and a doctorate in social personality psychology from the City University of New York Graduate School and University Center.

