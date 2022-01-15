🔊 Listen to this

This concern, about how best to support a friend, covers more than Covid:

The teen son of my friend took the mRNA shot and is now suffering the known possible side effect of myocarditis. The teen was hospitalized. My friend feels so guilty that he took the risk, knowing it was possible this could happen to his child. His son is an athlete and now has been advised by his doctors he cannot exercise for a year and is terribly worried he may no longer be a candidate for a college scholarship. What can I say to him so he can also help his son cope?:

G: I am so sorry to hear your friend and his son are going through this trauma. This heart problem is a possible adverse side effect, though there are some people who either do not know about it because they were not fully informed at the time of injection, or may have been aware but were willing to take the risk because they believed it was worth taking.

There is data that does indicate this adverse effect is more likely to occur in some people after the second shot than the first. As more data is collected from all over the world researchers will continue to evaluate the protocol. This will provide more news outlets to spread the risk/benefit considerations.

My understanding is that there are significant differences between the Pfizer and Moderna products, in part because of the actual dosing, for this particular side effect happening. Data also shows it more frequently occurs in boys and young men than other people. Still not known why that is.

It is important to note the CDC says on its website: “CDC recommends everyone five years and older get vaccinated for COVID-19.”

Several countries have looked at the data and the risk/benefit ratio for this adverse effect in certain age categories, and stopped administering certain products to those groups. So, I suggest for anyone reading this, to consult with your medical professionals for the most current regulations, data and to get specific individualized recommendations.

More than what you can say, let’s begin with what is best that you do not say. I have found this is often a good template to use whenever in a quandary of how best to be supportive, in many challenging situations. Less can be more!

Your friend may or may not have been as fully informed as he thought he was when he made the choice to bring his teen in for the injection. Unless he brings this factor up for discussion, I would not explore the topic.

Another point not to focus on now has to do with any discussion of the value of having even taken the shot. Now is not the time to delve into areas that are beside the point; the point being your value is in being a provider of comfort rather than conveying any particular lesson right away.

Going forward, continue to be present in your friend’s life, with whatever normal routines of engagement or contact you have had that is safe, and that will not increase any further exposure to colds or flu or other seasonal illnesses.

Holding to some semblance of normalcy, without denying the new reality, is a way to build confidence and comfort that there is still much good in each moment.

When you do have an opportunity to connect with his son, feel free to offer any of your wisdom that would help him to see that each of us in our lifetimes will face many twists and turns, including the unexpected events that seem to sideline our life goals or dreams of our future.

If we make the choice to move through these events with the determination to grow, we will be strengthened in our compassion toward others who suffer, and we will ultimately deepen our gratitude for the continued opportunity to live a full life.

An aging parent may need more than you realize

I would like your ideas on how to declutter my father’s house without it turning into a battle. He is 83 and is still able to drive. After mom died a few years ago I was able to get rid of a great deal of her stuff without him objecting. Maybe that was because he was more focused on the shock of losing her than he was on what I was giving away to Good Will and the trash man. Now he holds on to things that are not worth keeping, like a chipped plate and worn shoes, even sneakers he stopped wearing a decade ago.

I have not yet begun the task and want it to go well. I also don’t want to have to do this much of cleanup job all at once after he dies, which makes me sometimes think I might be a bit selfish, but then again who isn’t motivated this way? It was hard enough doing the weeding and cleaning up when mom died and I feel I have to get started before it becomes overwhelming. Where to begin?:

G: I will keep this light and sweet, which is what you are tasked to do with your father while you still have the time to be with him. It’s not hard to be light and sweet if we make the effort to stay aware of the consequences of our behavior before we act.

Not knowing how truly vibrant your father may still be, what his health is like, how long he has left to live, or if you will even outlive him, I say the way forward with his clutter is to not make this an issue unless it is creating a dangerous situation.

We can choose to let others live the way they want to, including our closest family members, or we can choose to insert ourselves and our will and see the wedge form that makes for a miserable relationship.

Determine if his overall living condition requires other changes, such as the need for in-home support, housekeeping services, and food prep. This may be an ideal time to discuss with him tweaks to how he lives and what he wants, without the discussion being laser focused on just the clutter. Mention it, but only as part of the broader goal of enhancing the quality of his life.

Yes, he may be resistant to changing anything, but he may surprise you by admitting it is time to live more simply and with greater ease.

Start with that conversation and see what comes of it. But before you say one word, start choosing to be even more conscious of how you engage with him. It will help you to transform your mental and emotional stress into a heart of lightness and sweetness.

Coming from the simple gratitude that he still breathes and wants you in his life will change how you approach your remaining visits.

Email Giselle with your question at [email protected] or send mail: Giselle Massi, P.O. Box 991, Evergreen, CO 80437. For more info go to www.gisellemassi.com