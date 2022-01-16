🔊 Listen to this

The other day as I was meandering around town looking for somewhere to eat, I marveled at all of the great restaurants we have in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

While I love to support independent restaurants, I also try to support those restaurants that are franchises but employ local people. The people that work in these establishments are as much a part of our community as anyone else and rely on tips to feed their families.

I find it a duty to help these folks, too, as they deserve the support.

As I was driving, I ended up at the Shoppes at Montage. It was promising to see people bustling around the parking lot, making purchases from their favorite stores and spending.

Since my quest was food-related, I found Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to be most inviting.

I had been there before — maybe three years ago with my former work colleague, Joyce, as we were coming back from a client meeting. I can’t recall exactly what I ate on that occasion, but I do remember it was scrumptious.

On this trip, I went with the pumpkin ravioli which combined winter squash puree, dried cranberry, baby spinach, toasted pumpkin seed and gingerbread dust to make for an amazing dish.

I also considered the teriyaki-glazed tofu noodle bowl with its sesame spinach, blistered tomato, sweet and sour carrots and wasabi. As a salmon lover, the cedar-roasted salmon with all its dressings also caught my eye.

But, alas, I chose the pumpkin ravioli and am so glad I did.

If you’ve been to Harvest and like a farm-to-table style approach, it’s a good bet.

Harvest is high-quality, farm-fresh and the menu changes seasonally. It began with that mission in mind and continues to uphold it to this day.

I’m always thrilled when I know a restaurant buys directly from farmers, helping cut down on costs while providing only the best ingredients.

When you search on Google for “farm to table restaurants near me,” Harvest is actually the first place that comes up. So, too, do favorites like Rustic Kitchen and the Powerhouse Eatery.

Like anything, the term has gotten looser and more liberal over time, but I love that restaurants at least try to use healthier ingredients, especially in a climate like this when food prices are soaring and so much is unsure.

It’s truly become a social movement with restaurants sourcing their ingredients this way, but it shouldn’t be so radical.

Farmers have been around forever, and we all should do what we can to help them.

Think about the environment, also, since getting food from local farmers is saving on gas emissions.

If you’re a fan of farm-to-table — no matter the reason — I suggest checking out Harvest.

Take yourself or your family for a night in one of their beautiful booths.

The staff is friendly, the location is convenient and the food is definitely on point.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. E-mail him thoughts at [email protected]