K-pop sensation to visit Wilkes-Barre Feb. 13

South Korea’s genre-challenging boy band ONEUS is coming to Wilkes-Barre to meet their fans through their 2022 ONEUS TOUR ‘BLOOD MOON.”

The six-member group is scheduled to appear Feb. 13 at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.

Over two years since their last tour in the United States, ONEUS is ready to take the big stage again with live music and show-stopping performances. An all new setlist showcasing an expanded discography that will leave fans breathless awaits.

Debuted under RBW Inc., the agency that houses one of the biggest Korean girl groups of all time, MAMAMOO, ONEUS has gained worldwide attention with their striking physical appearances and vocal prowess.

Their debut mini-album “LIGHT US” hit no.1 on iTunes Top Pop Albums Charts and charted within the Top 10 in Canada, Germany, England, Spain, and Italy. Its title track “Valkyrie” garnered more than 32 million views on YouTube.

Despite the restrictions caused by the pandemic, ONEUS started the year strong with the release of their first single album “IN ITS TIME” and its ballad title track “A Song Written Easily,”showing off their musical adaptability and genre versatility.

They continued by releasing their fourth mini-album “LIVED,” and the title song “TO BE OR NOT TO BE,” which offereda twist on a classic Hamlet narrative. They closed off 2020 with yet another banger: “BBUSYEO,” a song that expresses the exciting and heart-fluttering feelings experienced by young people who have fallen in love.

January 2021, saw the release of their first album “DEVIL” and the title song “No Diggity” peaking at number 18 on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart, marking their place among top artists.

The release of their fifth mini album “BINARY CODE” in May featured their Michael Jackson inspired song “BLACK MIRROR,” and their sixth mini album, “BLOOD MOON,” released in November, broke their own personal records in sales both international and domestic.

With the current tour, the group is eager to reconnect with their fans. Tickets are priced at$54.50, $69.50, $79.50 and $149.50, plus applicable fees and are available online at kirbycenter.org, at the Kirby Center Box Office and charge by phone at 570-826-1100.