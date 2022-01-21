🔊 Listen to this

Cold, snow and ice got you down? Hate waking up to slippery sidewalks and a car that has to be dug out?

I know this isn’t much comfort, but — believe it or not — life this time of year would likely have been somewhat more endurable back around the mid-part of the 20th century.

True, we do have some great stuff for winter these days — all-season radial tires, sidewalk de-icer, sherpa linings and thermostats, to name just a few.

But we do not live by deep tread alone. Here are a few ways we might have been able to get through January and February back then, maybe with less fuss and bother.

Transportation: It’s hard to believe today, but many people didn’t have to fight much weather to get to and from work. People often lived near their jobs, substituting shoe leather for gasoline. Some never made car payments in their lives. Visit the folks in Syracuse or Philly? Hop a train at the station downtown and — rain or snow — settle back.

Shopping: Downtown (Wilkes-Barre, or Plymouth, or Nanticoke, or Pittston), just a short hop away, could satisfy nearly all a family’s needs. Whether you were looking for a sofa, a dress or a coffee pot, that’s where it was. Your neighborhood probably had a grocery store and a pharmacy (with soda fountain). If not, the streetcars were a bit bumpy, and the gasoline buses didn’t exactly perfume the air, but what can you rightfully expect for a dime?

Social life: I’ve never figured out why, but relatives, co-workers and people who attended the same church had a tendency to cluster together in neighborhoods. Private yards were communal property for the kids, while adults thought nothing of dropping in on one another evenings to shoot the breeze or play cards. Who’s your neighbor today? Could be somebody from Jupiter and you wouldn’t know.

Education: Simple! In urban areas, elementary schools were neighborhood affairs. You checked the kid’s winter ensemble, opened the door and made a remark about how you had to walk even farther. High school wasn’t much beyond that. PTA groups were very active and you knew the teachers’ names, a fact that convinced the younger kids you had telescopic vision.

Entertainment: Radio and movies ruled. Families really did gather in the living room on cold evenings to listen to Jack Benny or “Dragnet,” though some parents drew the line at sound tracks with gunshots and the sound of bodies hitting the floor. A dollar could buy mom, dad and the kids a night at the neighborhood movie house, weather not a concern, plus snacks.

Deliveries: You never had to face hauling a bulky bridge lamp or a coffee table home yourself on a freezing day. There was a pretty good chance that the store you bought from delivered. Besides, you’d feel so good when the neighbors would look out at the truck and see that you were now the owner of a Philco 17-inch TV and you’d soon be watching the Friday night fights in style.

Music: No, there were no massive stereos. But if you stopped by a friend or relative’s home, you might well find the winter chill driven away by “Clair de Lune” or “The Bell Song” played on the upright piano that nearly every living room had.

Well, try to get by. As for me, I’m going to look up a streetcar video online. No sense driving if you don’t have to.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history writer. Reach him at [email protected]