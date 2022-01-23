🔊 Listen to this

A few nights ago, I went out for one of my weekly dinners with Uncle Jim.

It’s always a back-and-forth about where to go, because we have so many amazing restaurants in the Wyoming Valley. Practically any type of cuisine is available, the servings are plentiful and the atmospheres are usually divine.

This particular night we settled on Café Toscana in downtown Wilkes-Barre, which I’ve been frequenting on and off since I began working downtown more than a decade ago.

I just love the sense of community inside, the staff that is always accommodating and the food. Oh, the food.

My go-to dish is the Chicken Verona with its mushrooms, prosciutto and mozzarella adorned in a dark sauce. I just love it and order it most every time I’m there.

For years when I would eat lunch there, the Gondola was my dish of choice: a homemade four-cheese and spinach ravioli in a delicate cream with a touch of tomato sauce. I can’t tell you how many tasty lunches I had devouring that.

But, back to dinner.

My partner had lasagna, my mother had salmon, the uncle had chicken parmigiana and my cousin had something I can’t remember, but all finished their plates. Rarely does a feat such as that occur.

And these are large plates, too. When I say the servings are plentiful, I really mean it.

While this was a quiet night at the Italian restaurant, I’ve been there on many occasions where it’s busy and bustling from the bar to the backroom.

It’s so good to see, especially at a time when its neighbors have shut their doors.

A few weeks ago I wrote about how heartbroken I was with Bronco’s Vault closing their doors. Sadly, they couldn’t drive people into the business enough to sustain.

City Market & Café, just a few steps away, closed last week, too. It was the same deal: people weren’t coming in the way they were pre-pandemic when big businesses were operating from the downtown.

Now, many are working from home. While great for many people’s working conditions and safety, it hurts our friends trying to make a living operating these restaurants.

Thankfully for my friend Christian, the owner at City Market & Café, he has another fabulous location and restaurant on the Dallas Memorial Highway, which I’ll be sure to go to more often.

My hope is that all of these restaurants can continue on.

While I know we’re far from out of the pandemic, we’re also resilient and supportive.

Restaurants contribute in a big way to our culture and community; I wholeheartedly feel they’re needed to keep relationships intact and to provide a sense of relaxation for us all.

Plus, where would Uncle Jim and I go for dinner if these restaurants weren’t around?

In closing this week, thank you to Café Toscana for yet another wonderful meal and experience.

The experience, service and fine food is appreciated more than you know.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. E-mail him thoughts at [email protected]