🔊 Listen to this

A diet heavy in fruits and vegetables that includes lean or plant-based proteins and healthy fats like avocado and olive oil is best for maintaining heart health and overall wellness.

You’ve heard me say this before, and I’ll probably mention it more frequently as we get into February, since we’ll be addressing appropriate topics for American Heart Month.

But winter in northeastern Pennsylvania is a difficult time to shop for fresh produce. Many vegetables are either out of season and not readily available on grocery-store shelves or more expensive than when they’re in season.

So, what’s the next best alternative?

Believe it or not, eating frozen veggies is a great way to get your nutrients when fresh produce isn’t available, and they may actually be more nutritious than their fresh counterparts.

Why?

Freezing vegetables preserves their nutrients, while fresh vegetables slowly lose nutrients between the time they’re picked and the time you eat them. Fresh vegetables can have a long journey to the produce aisle after being harvested. They can travel thousands of miles before you purchase them from your local grocer, and they can sit and wait even longer in your refrigerator before they hit your dining table.

Exposure to heat, light and air all contribute to loss of nutrients while vegetables are traveling and sitting in storage.

During warmer months, we can visit our local farmers markets to pick the freshest possible produce and eat it while it’s still packed with nutrients. But, when our markets are closed for the season, veggies frozen shortly after they’re picked can be just as nutritious.

When fresh vegetables are not a good option, here are some things to look for in frozen vegetables:

• Choose vegetables that have been “flash frozen.” When veggies are flash frozen, they are picked at the peak of their ripeness and frozen quickly to seal in nutrients.

• Check the label. Most frozen vegetables are free of salt and other ingredients, but it’s helpful to double check, especially if you have specific dietary needs.

• Avoid vegetables cooked in sauces, because they can add sodium, fat, unnecessary calories and preservatives to your meal.

Whether your veggies are fresh from the farmers market or from your grocer’s freezer, eating a colorful mix of vegetables helps you get the nutrients you need, such as:

• Vitamin A: Supports healthy vision, immunity, reproduction and organ function

• Vitamin C: Acts as an antioxidant to eliminate free radicals in the body, supports collagen

development, improves iron absorption and helps the immune system

• Fiber: Keeps you feeling full and supports a healthy digestive system

• Folic acid: Helps make red blood cells and aids in the prevention of birth defects in pregnant

women

• Potassium: An electrolyte that supports nerve function and muscle contraction

Keeping vegetables in your freezer can add fiber, protein and flavor to dishes. You can use frozen vegetables to make smoothies, toss into pasta dishes, add to baked dishes like casseroles or shepherd’s pie, or let them stand alone as a healthy side or main ingredient of a plant-based meal.

Mary and I loaded up on frozen food during the early dark days of the Covid pandemic when we were all worried about supply chain issues and possible shortages. As we’ve worked our way through much of that stash, I’ve been glad to see that today’s frozen vegetables have sure come a long way from the frozen “bricks” of peas and corn I remember my mom cooking. Thank goodness!

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected]