Amy Kline has been named Director of the Student Success Center at Misericordia University, announced Patricia Thatcher, Ph.D., Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs. Kline joined the Misericordia community in January after 10 years with the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine where she served as Assistant and then Associate Director of the Center for Learning Excellence.

“I’ve worked with students that received their undergraduate degree from Misericordia and their enthusiastic endorsement of their experience at the university has always stuck with me,” said Kline. “From my initial contact with human resources I have been struck by how student-centered everyone is. The recurring theme that resonated with me is that student centeredness and how everyone lives the mission of the university. In the short time that I have been with the Student Success Center, the staff has been incredibly helpful, and I am humbled and honored to work with such dedicated folks.”

Kline’s years of experience in higher education enabled her to jump right in and get started at the beginning of the semester. “One of my short-term goals is meeting with as many students, staff, and faculty as I can to understand how each person’s role contributes to the university’s mission so I can better understand how and where I can contribute effectively,” she said. “One long-term goal is collaborating with those individuals to discover and implement innovative ways to encourage even more students to use our services in the Student Success Center.”

Some of her many responsibilities overseeing the Student Success Center include supervising the delivery of academic support programs to the campus community, overseeing the university’s retention programs such as Student Alert, Choice, and First Year Experience and working collaboratively with administrators, faculty, and other departments to establish processes to identify at-risk students and to develop intervention strategies for academic success.

“The one promising change that I’ve noticed the most throughout my years in higher education is that overall students are starting to be more comfortable reaching out for both academic support and with mental health concerns. I’d like to normalize that even more because no one should feel like they must navigate their educational experience alone. The many services we have available on campus are here to support our students,” said Kline.

A resident of Bloomsburg, Kline holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from the State University of New York Oswego and a Master of Arts in Speech Communication from Bloomsburg University.

