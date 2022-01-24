Broadway in Scranton performances will be Feb. 4 - 6

🔊 Listen to this

The zany cast of characters in ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ includes Willy Wonka, center, who reminds at least one cast member of ‘A Crazy 8 Ball.’

Among the five young winners of golden tickets that allow them to visit Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, young Charlie Bucket is the only one who seems to appreciate the factory, and the eccentric Willy Wonka.

One selfish young character ends up sliding — ugh! — down a garbage chute. Another greedy gremlin falls into a river of chocolate.

If you’re familiar with “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” you probably know author Roald Dahl made sure every misbehaving little miscreant would get his or her comeuppance.

And, that’s all part of the fun.

Oh, but don’t worry about Charlie. The title character is polite, shows a lot of heart and is destined to win a lot of hearts, partly because he starts out as an underdog from a very poor family.

“Charlie is the underdog who has nothing going for him, except his own special quality, his desire to create. But he is picked and helped by the one person (the eccentric Willy Wonka) who can help him,” said actor Scott Fuss, who will appear onstage when Broadway in Scranton brings the touring musical “Charlie and the Chocolate” to the Scranton Cultural Center Feb. 4 to 6.

Fuss, a California native who earned a BFA at Penn State University, portrays the wealthy Mr. Salt, who accompanies his daughter Veruca on a tour of the chocolate factory.

Just like Charlie and three other kids, Veruca has a golden ticket that entitles her to tour the mysterious place full of Oompa-Loompa workers, inventive styles of candy, and a magical glass elevator. But the spoiled billionnaire princess doesn’t really appreciate it.

Perhaps Charlie is the only youngster who does appreciate the chocolate factory — and its owner Willy Wonka.

“Our Willy Wonka is kind of like a Crazy 8 Ball,” Fuss said with a laugh. “Shake him, and you never know which Willy Wonka you will get. He’s so zany and unpredictable, he’s worth the cost of admission.”

But if you attend the show, you’ll find more to like.

“The music was written by the same people (Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman) who wrote ‘Hairspray,’ ” Fuss said. “If you liked ‘Hairspray,’ if you like any musical theater, you will love this. We love singing the music. It’s so energetic and fun and it’s got so much scope in genre, no single song is the same as the one before it.”

The touring cast includes Fuss’ wife, Katie, who plays another parent accompanying a child to the chocolate factory. It also includes three young people who alternate the role of Charlie — “They’re so sweet and amazing and cute,” Fuss said — and study as they travel.

Show times for “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” are 8 p.m. Feb. 4; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Feb. 5, and 1 p.m. Feb. 6. Tickets are available online at BroadwayInScranton or by calling the box office at 570-344-1111.