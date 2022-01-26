🔊 Listen to this

A slice of salmon and avocado pizza, two ingredients I probably never would have thought to top a pie. And it’s two kinds of salmon: Poached (in wine) and smoked. I know some people who would probably not even try it, but MT and I loved it, so much that there were only two pieces left at the end of the meal (and I had made a second, regular pizza as well).

It’s definitely a different kind of pizza, at least for me,with two kinds of salmon, avocado and sour cream, as well as a decided understatement of cheese.

The par-baked pizza, with sauce and some cheese on, but most of the toppings to be added for another, shorter final bake.

If you don’t like salmon, particularly smoked salmon, this almost certainly isn’t for you. If “pizza” absolutely must be dominated by tomato sauce and/or cheese to suit your palate, this also likely isn’t your slice of pie. But if you like broadening your culinary horizons and especially if you’re looking for a pizza topping that tastes brighter, lighter and dare I say a bit healthier than the usual fare, this is an excellent candidate.

“It’s fresh and summery,” MT said upon her first taste of this selection from my Pasta & Pizza Presto recipe book. I agree, and we both wolfed it down. There were only two of eight pieces left by the time we stopped eating — and I had made a regular tomato and cheese pizza as well, just in case we didn’t like this.

The mix of salmon poached in wine, smoked salmon strips, avocado in lemon juice, capers and dollops of sour cream (it calls for creme fraiche, but that’s hard to come by in these parts) makes it an un-pizza like pizza full of fresh tasting flavors that, for us, complemented each other wonderfully.

MT suggested the lemon juice might be added to keep the avocado green during baking, and that seems probable — it’s a common recommendation as a natural color preservative for various fruits. But it brings its own little zing to the dish. If you want to skip the lemon juice you could just put the avocado on top in the last minute or so of baking, or even add it just before slicing.

I didn’t add the chive garnish. We have a year-round supply sitting in our garden, I just forgot it, but with all the other flavors in this, I don’t think it would have added much beyond the bright color to the finished dish.

And for a change, I didn’t add much extra cheese, resisting the urge to at least double the 4 ounces of mozzarella. I suspect that was a good call. A lot of cheese of any type would have detracted from that “fresh and summery” taste we both enjoyed.

Dobru chut!

Salmon and Avocado Pizza (Pasta & Pizza Presto)

5 ounces salmon filet

½ cup dry white wine

1 pizza base (10-12 inch diameter)

1 tablespoon olive oil

14-ounce can chopped tomatoes, drained well

4 ounces mozzarella cheese, grated

1 small avocado

2 teaspoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons creme fraiche (or sour cream)

3 ounces smoked salmon, cut into strips

1 tablespoon capers

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives for garnish

black pepper

Heat oven to 425°. Place salmon fillet in a frying pan, pour wine over it and season with black pepper. Bring slowly to a boil, remove from heat, cover and cool (the fish will continue to cook in the liquid). Skin and flake the salmon into small pieces, removing any bones.

Brush dough with the oil, then spread the drained tomatoes over it. Sprinkle 2 ounces of the mozzarella over that. Bake for 10 minutes, then remove from oven. While it’s baking, halve, pit and peel the avocado, cut it into small cubes and toss carefully in the lemon juice.

After removing par-baked dough, dot teaspoonfuls of creme fraiche or sour cream over the pizza, then arrange the fresh and smoked salmon, avocado, capers and remaining mozzarella on top. Season with pepper and bake for another 5-10 minutes.

Remove from oven and sprinkle chives on top, then slice and serve.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish