(Hint: It made the dough darker, but it wasn’t chocolate)

🔊 Listen to this

Sometimes it’s fun to keep the taste testers guessing. What, oh what, could be in these cookies? Answer: the surprise ingredient is coffee.

This week I brought some “Farmer’s Cookies” into the newsroom and asked the taste testers if they could identify “the secret ingredient.”

Reporter Ed Lewis detected cinnamon right away — but that wasn’t the secret.

Reporter Kevin Carroll mentioned butter, but didn’t think that could possibly be the secret.

Then reporter Ryan Evans said the cookies reminded him of gingerbread … so, was ginger in the mix? No. Several other warm spices were well represented, but not ginger.

Page designer Toni Pennello suggested the dough might include pumpkin, which was a good guess, especially when you consider the cookies’ golden-brown hue. But there was no pumpkin.

Actually, none of the taste testers guessed the secret ingredient, which was — drumroll please — a cup of brewed joe in the dough.

“Maybe you’re not supposed to be able to taste it,” said news editor Roger DuPuis who had the excuse of recently consuming a cough drop.

Even though the coffee wasn’t readily apparent — columnist Bill O’Boyle said he felt like he was “trying to detect the undetectable” — everyone said they liked the cookies, with some eating as many as four. Or six.

“I could eat a lot of these without getting sick of them,” Kevin said. “I don’t like to drink coffee, but it’s a good cookie.”

“They go down easy,” said Roger.

“I could have eaten a bunch,” Bill said. “But I’m trying not to.”

“They’re airy,” Ed interjected.

“Everything works together, with the spices and the raisins,” Ryan said.

“I really like it,” said Toni. “It’s soft, yet crispy.”

Obit clerk Ashley Bringmann and reporter Jen Learn-Andes sampled the cookies later and said they enjoyed the spices, which I explained were cinnamon, nutmeg and ground cloves.

“Now that I know it’s cloves,” Ashley said, “they taste so good in there.”

“I love cloves,” Jen said.

Now, I don’t know why these cookies are called Farmer’s Cookies, but I found the recipe in a spiral-bound cookbook that was compiled several years ago for the 150th anniversary of St. Nicholas Church in Wilkes-Barre. I was intrigued because I’d never seen a cookie recipe that called for so much liquid — a cup of water in addition to the cup of coffee.

After you’ve got all that liquid mixed with nuts and raisins and melted shortening and spices it’s still fairly soupy. Then you add “approximately 4 cups” of flour to get a workable cookie dough. I looked forward to that part, because it sounded sort of like a fun science experiment.

I ended up using about 4.5 cups of flour, and about one-third of the total was whole wheat. (Mark protested when he saw the whole-wheat flour on the counter and said he thought I shouldn’t put that into a dessert. But he later said he liked the finished product, which he described as “an adult cookie” because it’s not overly sweet.)

The recipe didn’t specify how large a box of raisins you should use; I used a 12-ounce box. It also didn’t specify how to form the dough into cookies. I just dropped rounded spoonfuls onto cookie sheets, and found there was no need to grease them.

Farmer’s Cookies

1 box raisins

2 cups sugar

1 cup black coffee

1 cup shortening, melted

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon cloves

1 teaspoon nutmeg

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup hot water

1 cup walnuts

Mix as given. Add flour (approximately 4 cups) to thicken. Bake in 350 degree oven for 12 to 15 minutes.