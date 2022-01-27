🔊 Listen to this

The Wright Center for Patient & Community Engagement will host two drive-thru distribution events of free at-home COVID-19 test kits for the public on a first-come, first-served basis on Saturday, Jan. 29 and Sunday, Jan. 30 in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. Each vehicle will receive five test kits while supplies last.

In conjunction with Luzerne County Community College (LCCC), The Wright Center for Patient & Community Engagement will distribute test kits on Saturday, Jan. 29 beginning at 6 p.m. on the main campus of LCCC, 521 Trailblazer Dr., Nanticoke, until supplies are depleted. The public is asked to enter campus off Kosciuszko Street and proceed to the Educational Center.

Volunteers for The Wright Center for Patient & Community Engagement will also hand out athome COVID-19 test kits on Sunday, Jan. 30 at The Wright Center for Community Health’s Mid Valley Practice, 5 S. Washington Ave., Jermyn, at 4 p.m. while supplies last.

To help facilitate an efficient distribution, the public is asked to pre-register. Simply fill out the form at TheWrightCenter.org/covidtest, print out the confirmation page and present it at the distribution event. The pre-registration process does not guarantee the availability of a test kit.

“Thanks to community partners like LCCC, we are able to quickly get at-home test kits into the hands of the public to lessen the burden on our hospitals and health care providers,” said Laurie LaMaster, associate vice president of Patient & Community Engagement. “By increasing access to the test kits, our volunteers are helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and improving the health and welfare of our communities.”

The Wright Center for Community Health is also reminding participants to abide by COVID-19 mitigation standards by wearing masks and remaining in their vehicles at all times. Volunteers will distribute five at-home test kits per vehicle while supplies last.

For complete and up-to-date information about The Wright Center’s community distributions of at-home COVID-19 test kits, please follow the organization’s social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or go to TheWrightCenter.org, where updates will be posted at the top of the homepage. The Wright Center is respectfully asking the public to refrain from calling and going to clinical locations during normal business hours to ask about at-home test kits. Call volume and clinician capacity are reserved to address primary health services.

For more information about The Wright Center for Community Health, go to TheWrightCenter.org or call 570-230-0019.