When I think about people I want to spend time around, I look to those who add meaning, purpose and value to me and to this world.

I don’t care how much money you have, who your friends are or what you do for a living. What truly matters to me is the heart behind it all.

I try to pick my friends and acquaintances that way, but mistakes can happen.

One relationship you can’t pick, though, is the one with your family.

I consider myself so lucky to have been brought into the world by my parents and in light of my mother’s birthday this past weekend, I have to say thank you to her.

I’ve thought about the many things she’s taught me over the years and wanted to share a few of them today.

• Just Do It – Much like Nike says, “just do it” was heard at home growing up. Instead of spending time whining or complaining, get the task at hand done. You’ll feel accomplished. Never wait for someone else to do something you’re capable of handling yourself. It made me strong and gave me a can-do attitude that I try to still carry with me today.

• Don’t Give Up – When times get tough, stick with it. Rarely did I give up on things as a kid. If I wasn’t great at a sport, I practiced until I was. Baseball is a prime example of that. I wasn’t the best batter or thrower at an early age, but as time went on I sharpened my skills, which led to me being a leading hitter on my District 16 baseball team in Kingston. It’s because I didn’t walk away when I wasn’t the best.

• Be Kind – Mom goes out of her way for others, as evidenced by her visits with the elderly in our community. People she knows from church and in the neighborhood depend on her to uplift them, which she does regularly. I’ve never seen someone give of themselves so selflessly and expect nothing in return. I admire that characteristic beyond belief.

To celebrate, the weekend plan was dinner at Buona Sera on North Washington Street in Wilkes-Barre. If you haven’t been there, you must go. It’s simply amazing.

Mom also went to the Forever Young show at the F.M. Kirby Center on Friday with my sister.

With music from the likes of Billy Joel, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and more, the tour is always a big draw, and I’m glad she got to go and enjoy herself.

Thanks for taking the time to read about why I love and appreciate my Mom so much. I probably could go on and on with life lessons and other musings, but I’ll save those for another time.

Be sure to make a fuss over the special people in your life – on their birthday and everyday.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. E-mail him thoughts at [email protected]