Son’s diagnosis inspired formation of Earthly Angels Autism Fund of the Luzerne Foundation

🔊 Listen to this

Ron and Brenda D’Eliseo of Duryea were raising two children when they were blessed with their son Robert in 1996. As Robert grew, his parents noticed that Robert unfortunately had trouble communicating with people and would often act out when frustrated. Concerned for his well-being, these young parents brought him to see a specialist, where Robert was diagnosed with autism at age 3.

In the mid-1990s, there was little information on the treatment of autism. In their initial diagnosis, Ron and Brenda were informed that medication and restraints would be a large part of his life. Refusing to accept this fate for their son, they began seeking out information to learn more about Autism. Through much determination, they converted their basement into a classroom where Robert received years of therapy with TSS workers.

Due to his family’s love and his own resolve, Robert is currently a happy, healthy and vibrant 25-year old who is a favorite member of the community, working full time and always seeking to help others.

Ron and Brenda knew that if their family was struggling with an autism diagnosis, others were as well. That is why in 2001 they formed the Earthly Angels Autism Fund of the Luzerne Foundation.

Designed to be the “boots on the ground” for parents who are facing real-life situations with an autistic child, the Earthly Angels made sure that the families who are often overwhelmed had the resources needed to help their child. Over the past twenty years, they have assisted hundreds of local families.

Since its inception, Earthly Angels have provided over $250,000 in grants to local non-profit organizations which provide support and services to autistic individuals in Luzerne, Lackawanna and surrounding counties. This money was raised through often small donations from the community and a variety of fundraisers that the Earthly Angels have run over the years.

The D’Eliseo family is inspiring as they are truly Community Champions. Faced with a life-changing medical diagnosis, instead of retreating inward, they chose to offer a helping hand to others in need. Through it all, a dedication to family and their community have been their cornerstone and we are proud to partner with the Earthly Angels Autism Fund to help those in need.

Should you wish to support the Earthly Angels Autism Fund, please feel free to donate via the website listed below or by mail. If you are similar to the D’Eliseos, with a cause near to your heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania – please give us a call at the Luzerne Foundation.

Do you want to make our home better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are…

Here for good. ™

***

C. David Pedri is President and CEO of The Luzerne Foundation. This new weekly column series is an advertising partnership between the The Luzerne Foundation and the Times Leader. For more information about the organization, visit www.luzfdn.org or call 570-822-2065.